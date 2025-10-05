This Timeless, Fashionable European City Has Been Crowned The Best Shopping Destination For Fall 2025
If you're heading to Europe this fall, be sure to leave some room in your suitcase. This timeless, fashionable city has been dubbed by experts as the best shopping destination for fall 2025. Easily accessible from other European fashion hubs like Paris and Amsterdam by train, this spot is not to be missed. It's also, according to Rick Steves, not only located in the country that's Europe's best-kept secret, but one of the best destinations to kick off your European vacation.
Arriving in Antwerp, Belgium, by train, you'll likely end up in Antwerpen Centraal. With an intricate glass ceiling, ornate clocks, and 120-year-old architecture, this station is breathtaking and is also known as the "Railway Cathedral." Antwerp Centraal is easily accessible in under four hours from London via the Eurostar, which you can also take from Paris, Amsterdam, and other nearby stops. The station is located right in the middle of the action next to Antwerp's Diamant neighborhood, where you'll be within walking distance of the city's best shops.
Antwerp has a rich history as Belgium's fashion capital. The Antwerp Six were a group of designers who called the city home in the '80s. Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester, Dirk Van Saene, Walter Van Beirendonck, Dirk Bikkembergs, and Marina Yee (it's often a test for fashion writers and fans to name all six) helped put Antwerp on the map in the industry, but the city continues to attract new artists and brands. Some rising stars with ties to the city currently include fashion house La Collection, handbag company Lies Mertens, and eyewear company Odette Lunette.
Where to shop in Antwerp
Two staples to visit for fall style inspiration are Essentiel Antwerp and Dries Van Noten. The former of which, while expensive, is not out of budget for all travelers if you're looking to treat yourself. Especially compared to some designer shops in the city. The store also sells secondhand pieces for the thrifty-at-heart shopper.
Dries Van Noten is situated in a beautiful building reminiscent of a round, flat-iron structure, which dates back to 1881. Aside from their aesthetically pleasing menswear and womenswear to browse, this store will allow you to choose your own case for the lipstick you choose, a unique souvenir to take back from Europe's fall fashion capital. Right nearby is La Collection. The shop matches the brand's minimalist vibes, with a modern, stripped-back storefront. There's nothing to distract you here; just a few racks of staple pieces to browse, complemented by modern artworks.
For those not looking to drop a few hundred dollars on luxury items, Antwerp is also home to many thrift stores and vintage shops. Think Twice is a popular chain of thrift stores, with a few locations in the city. Labi, although not a traditional thrift store, is a second-hand sneaker store located inside a barber shop. It was once visited by the famous "Thrift Shop" artist himself, Macklemore. Possibly the highest endorsement one could get. Lastly, if you're looking for a curated shop that sells designer items at a discount, Labels Inc. and Rosier 41 are recommended by local shoppers. Once you've shopped to your heart's content, it's time to eat. Antwerp is a great food city, with a higher density of Michelin-starred restaurants than almost anywhere on earth.