This Timeless, Fashionable European City Has Been Crowned The Best Shopping Destination For Fall 2025

If you're heading to Europe this fall, be sure to leave some room in your suitcase. This timeless, fashionable city has been dubbed by experts as the best shopping destination for fall 2025. Easily accessible from other European fashion hubs like Paris and Amsterdam by train, this spot is not to be missed. It's also, according to Rick Steves, not only located in the country that's Europe's best-kept secret, but one of the best destinations to kick off your European vacation.

Arriving in Antwerp, Belgium, by train, you'll likely end up in Antwerpen Centraal. With an intricate glass ceiling, ornate clocks, and 120-year-old architecture, this station is breathtaking and is also known as the "Railway Cathedral." Antwerp Centraal is easily accessible in under four hours from London via the Eurostar, which you can also take from Paris, Amsterdam, and other nearby stops. The station is located right in the middle of the action next to Antwerp's Diamant neighborhood, where you'll be within walking distance of the city's best shops.

Antwerp has a rich history as Belgium's fashion capital. The Antwerp Six were a group of designers who called the city home in the '80s. Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester, Dirk Van Saene, Walter Van Beirendonck, Dirk Bikkembergs, and Marina Yee (it's often a test for fashion writers and fans to name all six) helped put Antwerp on the map in the industry, but the city continues to attract new artists and brands. Some rising stars with ties to the city currently include fashion house La Collection, handbag company Lies Mertens, and eyewear company Odette Lunette.