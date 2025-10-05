The Edge Of Washington's North Cascades National Park Boasts A Breathtaking Waterfall Trail
Washington state is full of natural beauty — from epic Mount Rainier to pretty Olympic National Park, there's a lot to discover here. Considered one of the world's snowiest places, North Cascades National Park may be the least-visited of the three national parks in Washington, but this destination is full of phenomenal scenery and landscapes. Visit Gorge Creek Falls and you'll be treated to a stunning view of this 242-foot waterfall cascading into the gorge. Close by, you'll find an impressive viewpoint of Gorge Dam.
Gorge Creek Falls is located a short 4-minute drive from Newhalem in North Cascades National Park, in the northwest part of Washington. The closest airport is Bellingham International Airport, which is just under a 2-hour drive away. But it might be better to fly into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which is the nearest major airport with more flight connections — it's about a 2.5-hour drive from the airport to Gorge Creek Falls. You'll want to have your own vehicle to reach the waterfall.
How to visit Gorge Creek Falls and Gorge Dam Viewpoint
There is a large parking lot a short distance from the waterfall, with ample room for cars. Walk a short distance to the bridge — which offers pedestrian access on both sides — for the best views. The bridge's metal grate means you can see down the gorge below your feet, so if you're scared of heights, you may want to pass on this one. Don't stop on the bridge in your car to take photos of the waterfall, as it's a blind corner and can be dangerous.
Back at the parking lot, walk the 0.5-mile loop to see the Gorge Dam Viewpoint. The path is a mixture of paved surface and gravel, and leads to an overlook where you can see Gorge Lake. The water here is fed by glaciers and is similar in color to the turquoise of Diablo Lake, which is less than 10 minutes away. The best time to visit Gorge Creek Falls is in late spring and early summer, when the waterfall is rushing with snowmelt. If you're exploring more of Washington, be sure to drive the scenic Cascade Loop to see some of the best scenery in and around the national park.