One Of The Most Haunted Roadways In America Is A Stretch Of A Florida Interstate Near Orlando

Florida evokes sunny beaches, thrilling amusement parks, and energetic nightlife, but the Sunshine State is not just about joyful vacation moments; it also has its share of a dark past. America is famous for its spooky ghost tours, and apart from being home to the South's most haunted small town, Florida also hides some uncomfortable realities. Stretching for a quarter mile in Sanford, Florida, along Interstate 4 — a 132-mile highway that connects Daytona Beach and Tampa — is a haunted section of roadway known as "The Dead Zone."

This section of I-4, located just 30 minutes away from Orlando, is said to be a cursed road where many drivers have met a tragic end or found themselves in unspeakable circumstances. "People are claiming to see all kinds of things — orbs floating across the highway, apparitions on the side of the road hitchhiking, phantom trucks, you name it," said Charlie Carlson, a Sanford native, historian, and author specializing in paranormal activity, as published by News6.

The day the road opened to drivers in 1963 — built atop a graveyard — a truck transporting frozen shrimp veered off, with the driver becoming the first victim of the I-4 Dead Zone. Since then, other passengers have reported witnessing radio interference, rapid electrical failures, and suspicious strangers on the road. In September 1960, three years before the first road accident, Hurricane Donna struck the state and passed over the same gravesite, prompting Carlson to draw a direct connection between the two events. According to Find By Plate, I-4 is considered one of the most lethal roads in the U.S., with 1.41 fatalities per mile.