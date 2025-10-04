This Underrated Nature-Loving Ohio Village Has Cliffside Trails, Enchanting Waterfalls, And Mouthwatering Pie

The Midwest is known for its Native American heritage sites, such as America's 'largest prehistoric earthen mound' in Illinois. Cedarville is also home to a historical mound dating back to before the birth of Christ. On the west side of town is the Indian Mound Reserve, a culmination of three nature parks with distinct features. On the north side of this 169-acre park is the famed Williamson Mound, which is believed to have been constructed by the Adena people between 500 BC and 100 AD. Sitting 30 feet high and 140 feet in diameter, it offers great views.

What visitors to Ohio may not know is that the state also has a number of waterfalls. For instance, the Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park features a glass-bottom bridge overlooking a waterfall. The Indian Mounds Reserve has its own waterfall worth mentioning. On the east side of the park is the gorgeous Cedar Cliff Falls. This scenic waterfall is 30 feet wide and 40 feet tall. It was originally constructed as a stone dam in 1887 to power a nearby flour mill. A flood destroyed the dam, and it was replaced with Cedar Cliff Falls.

If you want to enjoy cliffside trails, head to the Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve. Glaciers carved out sections in the limestone and dolomite rock, creating a magnificent gorge and its subsequent cliffs. With over three miles of hiking trails along the cliffs, you can take one of the four established trails to observe the geological formations. The Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve consists of 268-acres of pure nature, so make sure to stop and see the wildlife too.