This Underrated Nature-Loving Ohio Village Has Cliffside Trails, Enchanting Waterfalls, And Mouthwatering Pie
Ohio is home to some of the most charming small towns for the ultimate Midwestern getaway, and many of them feature natural wonders. If you head roughly 30 minutes east of Dayton on US-35, you will encounter one of these small towns for yourself. Cedarville is a historic farming town with a population of about 4,200. Because of the town's natural areas and its farming roots, visitors will find that the locals care deeply about preserving nature and history. From the town's scenic trails and waterfall to its sweet and savory local restaurants, there's something for every traveler in this charming locale.
Jessie Newport established the village of Cedarville in 1816, but it wasn't known as Cedarville until 1834. Due to the town's location on the Little Miami River, it became a hot spot for water-powered mills. Once railroads were added to the region, the town experienced a population boom. Soon after, the community came together to construct the Cedarville Opera House in 1886, which is still standing today and is listed on the Register of Historic Buildings. Cedarville is currently working hard to restore the opera house to its original glory.
Take in the natural wonders surrounding Cedarville
The Midwest is known for its Native American heritage sites, such as America's 'largest prehistoric earthen mound' in Illinois. Cedarville is also home to a historical mound dating back to before the birth of Christ. On the west side of town is the Indian Mound Reserve, a culmination of three nature parks with distinct features. On the north side of this 169-acre park is the famed Williamson Mound, which is believed to have been constructed by the Adena people between 500 BC and 100 AD. Sitting 30 feet high and 140 feet in diameter, it offers great views.
What visitors to Ohio may not know is that the state also has a number of waterfalls. For instance, the Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park features a glass-bottom bridge overlooking a waterfall. The Indian Mounds Reserve has its own waterfall worth mentioning. On the east side of the park is the gorgeous Cedar Cliff Falls. This scenic waterfall is 30 feet wide and 40 feet tall. It was originally constructed as a stone dam in 1887 to power a nearby flour mill. A flood destroyed the dam, and it was replaced with Cedar Cliff Falls.
If you want to enjoy cliffside trails, head to the Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve. Glaciers carved out sections in the limestone and dolomite rock, creating a magnificent gorge and its subsequent cliffs. With over three miles of hiking trails along the cliffs, you can take one of the four established trails to observe the geological formations. The Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve consists of 268-acres of pure nature, so make sure to stop and see the wildlife too.
Check out the historical buildings and get a taste of local delicacies
To learn about the town's history, stop by the Historic Clifton Mill. Powered by the Little Miami River, the Clifton Mill is one of the biggest grist mills still in operation. America was home to 100,000 mills, but now there are only 100 left. You can tour the mill for $5 and see how one of America's earliest industries functioned. The mill also has a restaurant if you're hungry. Not far from the mill, you can find a 90-foot covered bridge that crosses the Little Miami River.
With so much to do around Cedarville, it's only natural that you will want to stop for a bite somewhere during your stay. For lunch or dinner, you will want to check out the best pizza pies in town, Colonial Pizza. You will love their deep-dish pizzas, oven-baked subs, and mozzarella sticks. Not in the mood for pizza? They also serve pasta, sandwiches, and various side dishes. For dessert, you can order an Oreo cookie pie or chocolate-peanut pie. Their menu is so tasty, it earned a 4.0 rating on Yelp.
For java lovers, there is a cozy café called Beans-n-Cream, which has been rated as the best coffee spot in all of Cedarville by Tripadvisor. Whether you're looking for a quick cup of joe to-go or for a sit-down country-style breakfast, you'll find your dream meal here. Don't forget to try their freshly made ice cream or one of their signature milkshakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.