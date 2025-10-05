This European Cruise Ship Will Soon Be Entirely Dedicated To Solo Travelers
Solo travel continues to soar in popularity (and it might even boost your mental health) among those who need a bit of adventure or blissful relaxation all on their own. However, everyone who has ever ventured alone knows the punishment of the single occupancy fees for solo travelers. One industry that has responded to that frustration is cruise lines, by adding more solo guest rooms. There's one cruise that's taking it even further by dedicating an entire ship to solo travelers. In 2027, Riviera Travel's MS George Eliot will become the first river cruise ship solely dedicated to the solo traveler. The company describes the redesigned ship and the experience as, "No sharing. No supplements. No compromises."
The MS George Eliot was originally designed for up to 140 guests, and now it will sleep up to 68 people, providing each traveler with more than enough space and a ratio of one crew member for every two guests. Riviera already offers solo cruises, and now pledging an entire ship to those who want to journey on their own, whether it's a young traveler or an empty-nester, is a reflection of a growing need. "Our solo river cruises are among our most popular itineraries. With growing demand for even more solo departures, we knew it was time to dedicate an entire ship to this thriving segment of the market," Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel, said (via All Things Cruise).
What to expect on Riviera Travel's solo cruise ship
The 2027 solo cruises are already on sale and include routes along the Rhine, Danube, and Moselle Rivers, which are among some of the best river cruises in Europe. For those who do book a European river cruise for one of the seven-night itineraries, they'll experience a welcome dinner and cocktail reception, the usual daily entertainment, and all fares include meals and curated shore excursions. As for the cabins, they have mini fridges, flat-screen televisions, air conditioning, and some rooms even have a French balcony. Also, while some cruise ships charge daily fees for WiFi, you'll find complementary internet access on the ship.
The MS George Eliot's restaurant has a breakfast buffet for a more casual style and dinners can include more elevated, four-course offerings. For amazing views (it is a river cruise after all), the sun deck has just that, and there's also a shaded area for added comfort. The Diamond (upper) Deck also has ample seating and floor-to-ceiling windows in the observation lounge. These spaces are sure to provide solo travelers with the opportunity to be as social or isolated as they desire.