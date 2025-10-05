This European Cruise Ship Will Soon Be Entirely Dedicated To Solo Travelers

Solo travel continues to soar in popularity (and it might even boost your mental health) among those who need a bit of adventure or blissful relaxation all on their own. However, everyone who has ever ventured alone knows the punishment of the single occupancy fees for solo travelers. One industry that has responded to that frustration is cruise lines, by adding more solo guest rooms. There's one cruise that's taking it even further by dedicating an entire ship to solo travelers. In 2027, Riviera Travel's MS George Eliot will become the first river cruise ship solely dedicated to the solo traveler. The company describes the redesigned ship and the experience as, "No sharing. No supplements. No compromises."

The MS George Eliot was originally designed for up to 140 guests, and now it will sleep up to 68 people, providing each traveler with more than enough space and a ratio of one crew member for every two guests. Riviera already offers solo cruises, and now pledging an entire ship to those who want to journey on their own, whether it's a young traveler or an empty-nester, is a reflection of a growing need. "Our solo river cruises are among our most popular itineraries. With growing demand for even more solo departures, we knew it was time to dedicate an entire ship to this thriving segment of the market," Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel, said (via All Things Cruise).