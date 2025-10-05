Hidden In The Heart Of California's Redwood Forest Is A Coastal Town With Uncrowded Views And Rustic Charm

Behold the mighty coastal redwood. Capable of hitting heights of 380 feet, coming in wider than two cars, and storing more CO2 than hundreds of standard tree species, these are very much the giants of the forest. If you're keen to lay eyes on one, know California is ground zero for redwood viewing. It's home to the lush paradise of the Humboldt Redwoods State Park and another national park that has the world's tallest trees, which, incidentally, is also precisely where you'll find the charming coastal town of Orick.

It ain't big like the trees that surround it. Nope, Orick counts just 296 permanent residents across its mere 2.3 square miles of urban space. That's but a pinprick on the map of vast California, and just a dot amid the 39,000-acre sea of old-growth redwoods that is the conjoined reserves of the Redwood National and State Parks. And as if all that's not tempting enough for the budding urban escapee, Orick also faces the open Pacific Ocean. Follow a bend in the highway to the west and you'll hit the wave-battered sands of Redwood Creek Beach. You can smell the salt in the air there!

Like pretty much all the towns in this corner of the Golden State, Orick clings to the snaking 101, which is better known here as the Redwood Highway. As the name implies, it's a beauty, linking the sandy beaches and forests of Prairie Creek with the Jedediah Smith Redwoods just a whisker shy of the Oregon border. Driving up from San Francisco, which hosts a major international airport at SFO, promises to be a road trip to remember, taking close to six full hours.