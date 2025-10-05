Outside Tallahassee Is Florida's 'Friendliest Small Town' Full Of Artsy Fun, Cafes, And A Vibrant Downtown

There is a small town in Florida's panhandle, just 17 miles from Tallahassee, with a rich Cuban heritage and artsy vibes. When one thinks of Havana, images of Cuban cigars and sugar cane fields may come to mind. Similarly, the town of Havana, Florida was once a thriving agricultural hub for tobacco during its earlier days. With a population of roughly 2,300 residents, this sleepy city's once-booming tobacco industry has given way to the vintage shops and antique stores that now line its streets.

Traveling through northern Florida, one can appreciate the natural beauty and historic charm of cities near Tallahassee, like Chipley. Located between the Georgia state line and the underrated college city of Tallahassee, Havana's proximity to U.S. Highway 27 makes it an ideal destination for a day trip in the Panhandle or a quiet stop on a road trip through the South. The town has walkable, pedestrian-friendly streets filled with vintage furniture stores and quaint cafes, as well as a thriving antiques and arts scene.

Havana is a tight-knit community of farms, residences, and local businesses, each infusing their own local flavor into this lesser-known town. Downtown Havana's Main Street bustles with unique shops and gorgeous public spaces that enhance its hometown feel, while holiday festivals set the town ablaze with festive cheer. October welcomes Pumpkinfest, a family-friendly celebration filled with fun activities, delicious refreshments, and live music. Wintertime visitors can look forward to a tree-lighting ceremony and WinterFest celebrations along Main Street.