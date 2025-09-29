Italy Shares A Fall Travel Advisory For Tourists Wanting To Visit These Other European Countries
If you are planning to fly to the iconic city of Denmark in Copenhagen, or visit Warsaw in Poland, also known as the "Paris of the East," then you should be particularly vigilant about checking for travel updates. Viaggiare Sicuri, the official Italian government travel advisory portal, has recently issued updated guidance on several countries that may face considerable travel disruption in the coming months. This advisory highlights countries in Europe, including Poland, Austria, and Denmark, as of September 2025.
The reasons for these disruptions vary from country to country, but are predominantly linked to border closures, increased security measures, and service interruptions to flights and other forms of public transportation. On September 24, Viaggiare Sicuri reported that Polish authorities will reopen some border crossings into Belarus, which in turn could impact border crossings between Poland and some non-EU countries, resulting in temporary closures or traffic suspensions. The advisory warned this could also lead to the temporary closure of some airports in eastern Poland.
Which other countries are affected?
Elsewhere in Europe, travelers to Denmark have been notified about increased random checks at its borders along with heightened security measures for both EU and non-EU arrivals. Additionally, the capital city, Copenhagen, has been subject to an increased police presence due to concerns about petty crime. Viaggiare Sicuri has issued similar warnings about petty crime in Austria, particularly the risk of pickpocketing at Christmas markets in Vienna, which are considered some of the best in Europe.
Several countries outside of Europe also form part of the fall advisory. Earlier in September, Viaggiare Sicuri warned that the land borders between Thailand and Cambodia remain closed due to tensions caused by exchanges of fire across the border in the Thai provinces of Surin and Sisaket. Travelers are cautioned to avoid any areas close to the border.
Regardless of the country, travelers are advised to stay informed and check for travel updates before departure. Viaggiare Sicuri can be searched by country, or alternatively, passengers can check directly with their airline or tour operator. Tourists are also encouraged to keep their belongings secure, avoid carrying large quantities of cash, and practice common sense with safety in mind, no matter where they travel.