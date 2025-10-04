Hawaii's Top Ranked Beachfront Hotel For 2025 Is A Luxurious White Sand Paradise With Villas, Spas, And Poke
The Hawaiian archipelago lures millions of visitors each year who come to experience the Aloha State's natural beauty and warm hospitality. Maui, which is the second-most visited Hawaiian island after Oahu, is fabled for its lunar-like Haleakala National Park, home to a dormant volcano; the lush Road to Hana that wends around the northeastern coast; and the exclusive five-star resorts studded along the shores of Wailea.
USA Today announced their 10 best waterfront hotels in the U.S. for 2025, and unsurprisingly, Hawaii earned a spot on the list. The top-ranked Hawaiian resort is Maui's Wailea Beach Resort, a sprawling Marriott property nestled on a promontory between Wailea Beach and Ulua Beach. The hotel, which was originally built as the Intercontinental Hotel, was the first resort in the exclusive Wailea resort community when it opened in 1976. In 2016, the hotel was completely refreshed as part of a $110 million renovation. Today, the Wailea Beach Resort continues to draw loyal guests who revisit for its nearly 550 spacious guest rooms, suites, and villas, multiple oceanfront swimming pools, top dining, pampering spa, and famous luau.
The Wailea Beach Resort is a 30-minute drive south of Kalului Airport, which receives nonstop flights from the other Hawaiian islands, as well as most major U.S. cities, including LA, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and more. Maui is beautiful to visit year round, but the best time for balmy weather, fewer crowds, and more affordable rates is the spring and fall months. The summer is the warmest time of year, with high temperatures hovering around 87 degrees Fahrenheit, while winter (between December and April) is the best for whale-watching as humpback whales migrate to Maui's shores.
Staying at Wailea Beach Resort
From a multigenerational family vacation to a romantic retreat, the Wailea Beach Resort has a wide range of accommodations for all groups of travelers. The 545 rooms, suites, and villas are all decorated in a soothing, airy color palette of blues, greens, and creams and boast floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean. All accommodations also offer outdoor space, such as balconies or ground-floor lanais in the Sundeck Collection rooms. The most luxurious accommodations are Wailea Beach Resort's sleek multi-bedroom villas, which are set closest to the ocean and range from one to four bedrooms. These spacious villas also come with amenities like large living areas, full kitchens, and oceanfront terraces.
Wailea Beach Resort's dining program is also a major highlight, with multiple restaurants and bars found throughout the property. Start the day at Humble Market Kitchin by Roy Yamaguchi, where a bountiful breakfast buffet is served daily. At dinner, the restaurant offers innovative Hawaiian-fusion specialties, such as fresh seafood, sushi, and locally-sourced meats and vegetables. Opt for the prix-fixe Aloha Menu to try the chef's selection of plates. A family-friendly favorite is Luigi's Andiamo Pizza Kitchen by Roy Yamaguchi for wood-fired pizzas, where you can sample classic cheese or pepperoni pies or the Hawaiian (fresh pineapple and smoked ham). Lunch and dinner is served at the poolside Kapa Grill, beloved for its classic Hawaiian poke bowls and signature Mai Tai. The Wailea Beach Resort also hosts the Te Au Moana Luau on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Enjoy traditional Hawaiian music and dancing at one of the best luaus in Maui as you savor classic Hawaiian dishes and cocktails.
Activities at Wailea Beach Resort
Wailea Beach Resort encompasses 22 acres with a prime waterfront perch. Stroll on the Wailea Beach Path that crosses through the resort down to the famous Wailea Beach, a sandy crescent lapped by clear turquoise waters. There are a number of beach chairs reserved for hotel guests to enjoy a relaxed beach day, but they must be booked early. The beach path also extends towards Ulua Beach, a beginner-friendly snorkeling spot to see beautiful Hawaiian fish as the reef, teeming with marine life, is close to shore.
Back on the property, Wailea Beach Resort boasts multiple swimming pools. Adults will adore the Maluhia infinity-edge pool that is lined by private cabanas and loungers. Another adults-only space is the new Olakino pool with a wellness-focused ethos. For more relaxation, venture to the hotel's Mandara Spa with a pampering menu of massages, facials, body wraps, and more. Families will want to beeline to the freeform Ohi Family Pool and the NALU Adventure Pool, a large waterpark with splash zones and waterslides, including a 325-foot slide that is the longest in Hawaii. Guests can also learn how to scuba dive in the adventure park before venturing into open water. Off property, guests are within easy walking distance of all of Wailea's amenities, including three 18-hole golf courses at the Wailea Golf Club, 11 tennis courts at the Wailea Tennis Club, and the upscale boutiques at the Shops at Wailea. Further afield, Maui offers a wide range of activities for your vacation. At sea, you can embark on snorkeling and diving trips, fishing charters, and whale-watching cruises, while further inland, don't miss hikes to the Haleakala Crater and the scenic drive along the 65-mile Road to Hana.