Hawaii's Top Ranked Beachfront Hotel For 2025 Is A Luxurious White Sand Paradise With Villas, Spas, And Poke

The Hawaiian archipelago lures millions of visitors each year who come to experience the Aloha State's natural beauty and warm hospitality. Maui, which is the second-most visited Hawaiian island after Oahu, is fabled for its lunar-like Haleakala National Park, home to a dormant volcano; the lush Road to Hana that wends around the northeastern coast; and the exclusive five-star resorts studded along the shores of Wailea.

USA Today announced their 10 best waterfront hotels in the U.S. for 2025, and unsurprisingly, Hawaii earned a spot on the list. The top-ranked Hawaiian resort is Maui's Wailea Beach Resort, a sprawling Marriott property nestled on a promontory between Wailea Beach and Ulua Beach. The hotel, which was originally built as the Intercontinental Hotel, was the first resort in the exclusive Wailea resort community when it opened in 1976. In 2016, the hotel was completely refreshed as part of a $110 million renovation. Today, the Wailea Beach Resort continues to draw loyal guests who revisit for its nearly 550 spacious guest rooms, suites, and villas, multiple oceanfront swimming pools, top dining, pampering spa, and famous luau.

The Wailea Beach Resort is a 30-minute drive south of Kalului Airport, which receives nonstop flights from the other Hawaiian islands, as well as most major U.S. cities, including LA, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and more. Maui is beautiful to visit year round, but the best time for balmy weather, fewer crowds, and more affordable rates is the spring and fall months. The summer is the warmest time of year, with high temperatures hovering around 87 degrees Fahrenheit, while winter (between December and April) is the best for whale-watching as humpback whales migrate to Maui's shores.