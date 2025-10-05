Washington's Iconic San Juan Island Glows With Bioluminescent Waters That Will Mesmerize Kayakers

There's really no other place in the country like the San Juan Islands of Washington, which boast wildly pristine coastal views that rival Norway and rare natural phenomena. Surrounded by the Olympic Mountains to the south and the Cascades to the east, the islands are in a "rain shadow," buffered from the rainfall that the Pacific Northwest is otherwise known for. Its waters are even more astonishing: they host thick kelp forests and they're a mecca for whale-watching, with sightings often possible close to shore. But perhaps the most magnificent phenomenon in the waters here comes out at night, when a spray of blue-green light emitted by bioluminescent fauna seems to make the water glow.

The bioluminescent effect is most prominent around San Juan Island itself, the second-largest island of the archipelago. That's because the water here is dense with nutrients churned up by strong upwellings. The nutrient-rich water, in turn, attracts a diverse array of microorganisms, including this area's local bioluminescent critter: a single-celled protist called noctiluca that emits light when the water around it is disturbed. Sea kayaking is one of the best ways to get up close to this radiant marvel, though you could also witness it from the beach or even immerse yourself in the glow with a nighttime swim. Afterward, you could head to Friday Harbor, the walkable coastal town nestled on San Juan Island, and unwind over a drink at Cease & Desist, a well-rated beer hall overlooking the harbor.