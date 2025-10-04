This Friendly Midwest City Is A Scenic Escape Offering Outdoor Adventure And A Lakefront Casino

Located on the western shores of Lake Sakakawea, North Dakota's "ocean" with miles of breathtaking shoreline, you'll find New Town, the biggest city in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and home to the Three Affiliated Tribes of Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara. This is also one of the only places where you'll get to experience vast natural beauty, tribal culture, and a fun casino scene all in one place.

To come here, most out-of-staters pass through either Williston Basin International Airport to the west or Minot International Airport to the east, both around 1.5 hours away by car. Bismarck, North Dakota's second-largest city and an artsy, underrated gem of eclectic dining and culture, is one of the closest moderate-sized hubs at almost 150 miles away. This means you'll probably want to rent a practical car at the airport if you want to explore the city and the surrounding wilderness. Even Crow Flies High State Recreation Area, often considered the city's main attraction, requires a short drive to reach. The effort is well worth it, as the mix of history and incredible views are unlike anything else you've experienced. You'll get some of the most dramatic bluff views in the region, and Lake Sakakawea looks extra stunning at sunrise or sunset. Spend some time reading through the informational plaques and taking in the views from the benches — it's all free! One of the best times to visit is either in summer to take part in lake activities or fall for the jaw-dropping autumnal scenery.