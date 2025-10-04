This Friendly Midwest City Is A Scenic Escape Offering Outdoor Adventure And A Lakefront Casino
Located on the western shores of Lake Sakakawea, North Dakota's "ocean" with miles of breathtaking shoreline, you'll find New Town, the biggest city in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and home to the Three Affiliated Tribes of Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara. This is also one of the only places where you'll get to experience vast natural beauty, tribal culture, and a fun casino scene all in one place.
To come here, most out-of-staters pass through either Williston Basin International Airport to the west or Minot International Airport to the east, both around 1.5 hours away by car. Bismarck, North Dakota's second-largest city and an artsy, underrated gem of eclectic dining and culture, is one of the closest moderate-sized hubs at almost 150 miles away. This means you'll probably want to rent a practical car at the airport if you want to explore the city and the surrounding wilderness. Even Crow Flies High State Recreation Area, often considered the city's main attraction, requires a short drive to reach. The effort is well worth it, as the mix of history and incredible views are unlike anything else you've experienced. You'll get some of the most dramatic bluff views in the region, and Lake Sakakawea looks extra stunning at sunrise or sunset. Spend some time reading through the informational plaques and taking in the views from the benches — it's all free! One of the best times to visit is either in summer to take part in lake activities or fall for the jaw-dropping autumnal scenery.
Outdoor activities in New Town, North Dakota
A visit to New Town wouldn't be complete without an outdoor adventure or two. Water lovers need to take advantage of the massive Lake Sakakawea, which covers a whopping 307,000 acres and stretches over 178 miles in length. Make the most of it by boating, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, and birdwatching to your heart's desire. Visitors can make use of the marina at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge to access the lake by boat or kayak. There's even a bar on-site, open from Tuesday through Saturday, where you can sit down and enjoy a reasonably-priced meal or take it to go. Even those who just want to sit back and relax can rent a cabin and enjoy the lakeside views.
If you're more of a hiker than a boater, you can always walk to Crow Flies High Butte to explore the trails. There are several hiking paths that take you to the viewpoint, each offering a different difficulty level. The experience is perfect for photography lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, and those who simply want to have a quiet picnic while marveling at the scale of North Dakota's landscapes. The area is free to access and open year-round, just make sure to wear comfy shoes and check the weather right before you go because conditions can change quickly. Try to arrive either early in the morning or late in the afternoon because that's when you get better views and fewer people. If you're up for a two-hour drive, you can also surround yourself with bright fall foliage without crowds at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
How to experience the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town, North Dakota
While New Town's wilderness allure is undeniable and a big part of why people come here in the first place, those looking for a less outdoorsy brand of entertainment can always stay and play at the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge. After all, this is one of the very few accommodation options in the area. It includes over 200 guest rooms, an indoor pool, jacuzzi, a water park, lounges, restaurants, a fitness center, and both outdoor and indoor entertainment. It's open year-round, and most rooms go for $120 to $160 a night. If you're on a more strict budget, you can also opt for their lakeside cabins, or, better yet, go camping or take your RV to the on-site park equipped with 24-hour security, picnic shelters, a volleyball court, and even a swim beach.
For those looking to switch things up a bit, 4 Bears Casino also offers a gaming riverboat called River Willow. This three-deck boat operates cruises across Lake Sakakawea, with gaming, bars, and observation decks. The cruises are seasonal and have specific hours and schedules, which means that it's important to check their online calendar and purchase your tickets in advance. If you've enjoyed your time here but want to opt for a more typical North Dakota experience, Minot is the perfect candidate for a day trip. Though bigger than New Town, this is still an under-the-radar North Dakota city and a serene camping paradise full of cozy lakesides, arts, and flavor.