How The Impending Potential Government Shutdown Can Affect Your Travel Plans

With policymakers unable to come to an agreement on critical funding issues like healthcare and immigration, there is a high possibility of a government shutdown, and people all around the United States will feel the impact. For those who work in the travel industry or simply have flight plans that include America, there could be complications.

While many commercial flights, long distance trains, and cruise ships will continue taking travelers to their destinations, you should be on the lookout for delays and even cancellations, especially with flights. Additionally, popular destinations (like museums and zoos) that receive federal funding would likely close until the shutdown is over. Combined with all the Trump administration funding cuts that have changed America's beloved national parks, vacations to these destinations might end up cancelled altogether, as the parks would be closed until the shutdown ends.

In a letter to Congress about the possibility of a government shutdown, the U.S. Travel Association stated that it would likely cost the American travel economy around $1 billion every week the shutdown lasts. While it will still be possible to travel within and out of the United States under these conditions, more than half of Americans surveyed by Ipsos (a market research company cited in the letter) would cancel their flights during the shutdown. According to the U.S. Travel Association, "These harms ripple far beyond airports and parks, threatening jobs, small businesses, and economic growth in every state."