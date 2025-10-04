The Beauty Tip That Saves TSA Liquid Limit Space While Smelling Amazing On Your Next Vacation

While travelers and packing experts may disagree on a few things, most agree that few of us want to leave home without our favorite beauty and grooming essentials. Although most frequent travelers are familiar with TSA rules regarding liquids, it's a good idea to review the current regulations and exemptions before packing. Finding TSA-approved containers for items such as lotion or shampoo can be simple these days, but many find themselves at a loss when it comes to securely packing perfume, or determining what to buy that is allowable and secure for travel. If you don't mind experimenting, you may want to try this TikTok hack to circumvent strict TSA policies, though, do so at your own risk.

While you may want to bring your full-size bottle of your favorite perfume with you, this is highly impractical and not recommended. Even though you can get away with as much as a 3.4-oz bottle in your checked luggage, a full-size bottle is cumbersome and takes up valuable packing space and weight. Plus, if your luggage is lost or you have to surrender your bottle to a TSA agent for some reason, say goodbye to your cherished bottle of perfume that you paid good money for or received as a gift. Luckily, you can still smell great while on the go without violating TSA regulations in the process.

Since it is required to pack liquids in clear plastic bags for leak-free transport and security checks, some travelers choose to pack mini-vials of perfume in a separate clear bag. This is certainly a good way to make use of these little samples if you've amassed a few and need to make use of them. However, this is not a foolproof method since the liquid in these vials often evaporates, in addition to the fact that there's very little product in these itty-bitty vials to begin with. The caps don't always close securely and the sprayer sometimes leaks. The good news is that there are great alternatives to purchase travel-sized products that will stay intact during your journey.