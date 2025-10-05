Washington's 'Crown Jewel Of Hiking' Brimming With Sapphire Lakes And Wild Ridgelines Is An Alpine Wonderland

Like the thrilling, bucket-list-worthy "Wave" hike in Utah, permits for the Enchantments are extremely competitive. This is especially true of the picturesque Core Zone, which awards permits to only about 2% of applicants (in 2024, there were over 35,000). You only need permits for overnight stays, but two-day trips are the best way to see the area.

What's the hype around the Core Zone? Well, it's the most scenic part of the Enchantments, and it lets you spend the night anywhere along the 18.5-mile Enchantment Traverse hike. (Unlike other permits, it's good in any zone, giving your trip flexibility.) If you still want to see the Enchantment Lakes in the Core Zone, try the other permits — Eightmile/Caroline Zone gives you the best odds — and hike up to the Core Zone. Another tip for increasing your odds? Apply for dates outside of the busy July-August season.

To apply for a permit to any of the Enchantment zones, enter the lottery on Recreation.gov between February 15 and March 1. You can apply in groups of up to eight, and you should hear back within a few weeks (March 17 in 2025). If you don't get a permit, you can check for unclaimed dates starting on April 1. There's also a daily walk-up lottery at the Leavenworth Ranger Station, but you need to apply between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. the day before your hike — using a mobile device within 1 mile of the station.