Washington's 'Crown Jewel Of Hiking' Brimming With Sapphire Lakes And Wild Ridgelines Is An Alpine Wonderland
There are plenty of gorgeous lakes and camping spots in the Cascade Mountains, but the Enchantment Lakes region of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness in Central Washington might be the most stunning of them all. This scenic corner of the Cascade Mountains is home to soaring granite peaks, glacially carved valleys, and crystal blue alpine lakes. Like something straight out of a fairy tale, the Enchantments are so out-of-this-world beautiful that many of the places in the area have magical names like Aasgard Pass, Leprechaun Lake, and Sprite Lake.
The state's local hiking nonprofit, Washington Trails Association, calls the Enchantments "the crown jewel of hiking in Washington." The difficult treks in the region reward intrepid travelers with some of the most unbelievable mountain views imaginable, whether you're atop the craggy peaks or admiring them from below. Visiting the Enchantments requires some preplanning, however, as backpacking trips require hard-to-get permits and day hikes involve a higher level of fitness than most. Read on to find out the best ways to see this incredible area for yourself.
Overnight permits for the Enchantments are hard (but not impossible) to get
Like the thrilling, bucket-list-worthy "Wave" hike in Utah, permits for the Enchantments are extremely competitive. This is especially true of the picturesque Core Zone, which awards permits to only about 2% of applicants (in 2024, there were over 35,000). You only need permits for overnight stays, but two-day trips are the best way to see the area.
What's the hype around the Core Zone? Well, it's the most scenic part of the Enchantments, and it lets you spend the night anywhere along the 18.5-mile Enchantment Traverse hike. (Unlike other permits, it's good in any zone, giving your trip flexibility.) If you still want to see the Enchantment Lakes in the Core Zone, try the other permits — Eightmile/Caroline Zone gives you the best odds — and hike up to the Core Zone. Another tip for increasing your odds? Apply for dates outside of the busy July-August season.
To apply for a permit to any of the Enchantment zones, enter the lottery on Recreation.gov between February 15 and March 1. You can apply in groups of up to eight, and you should hear back within a few weeks (March 17 in 2025). If you don't get a permit, you can check for unclaimed dates starting on April 1. There's also a daily walk-up lottery at the Leavenworth Ranger Station, but you need to apply between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. the day before your hike — using a mobile device within 1 mile of the station.
You can also day hike the Enchantments without an overnight permit
If you don't get an overnight permit, fear not — you can still see this stunning area. For just the price of a $5 National Forest Recreation Pass, you can travel into the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Additional day-use permits are also required for the Enchantments, but they're free and available at each of the three trailheads (Stuart Lakes, Snow Lakes, and Esmerelda Lakes Trailheads).
There are a number of day hikes into the Enchantments, like the 14-mile Snow Lakes hike and the 8-mile Colchuck Lake hike. Both are very difficult, but neither climbs to the Enchantment Basin in the Core Zone. To do that on a day hike, you need to take on the 18.5-mile Enchantment Traverse. This epic journey can be done in a very long day (with an early start) by leaving your car at the Snow Lakes trailhead and taking either a second car or the Leavenworth Shuttle to the Stuart Lake trailhead. Starting from this side, you can shave off about 2,600 feet of elevation gain over the whole journey. However, this route climbs the steep Aasgard Pass, which takes you up 1,900 feet in less than 1 mile.
Any day hike in the Enchantments will be a challenging but undeniably rewarding experience. And hikers aren't the only outdoor lovers who get to enjoy it — like other famous climbing walls in Washington, the area offers great adventures for trad climbers and alpinists.