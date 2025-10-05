Why Tourists Should Avoid This Beautiful Caribbean Island Capital On Their Next West Indies Vacation

Traveling always comes with some risks, no matter where you go. However, in Port of Spain, where certain types of crime are especially common, there are steps you can take to stay safe and lower your chances of becoming a victim of a crime. One way is to avoid walking the streets late, especially in the downtown area and on the beaches. Always stay aware of your surroundings, even during the daytime, and especially during crowded events like Carnival or other festivals. Read up on travel expert Rick Steves' tips to not get pickpocketed and don't withdraw large amounts from ATMs, especially since ATM card skimming scams are common here. Instead, it's better to do an electronic transfer or cash a check.

Since robberies are common as well, don't wear flashy jewelry, wear designer clothing, or carry around cash. Consider leaving all valuables in your hotel safe or at home. It is also advised not to use public transportation. Instead, use metered taxis, especially for nighttime trips back to your hotel. If you do rent a car or use a taxi, make sure the windows are up at all times, since theft from unlocked doors or unsecured windows is also a common tactic.

In 2024, kidnappings almost doubled in Trinidad and Tobago, with some incidents involving the use of drug-facilitated assault. So it's important to remain vigilant of your surroundings and not accept drinks or food from strangers. For an extra level of protection, enroll in the helpful, free, and overlooked program that can help keep you safe while traveling abroad: the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP. For Americans, you can sign up to receive security and safety alerts from the U.S. embassy or consulate when visiting the country.