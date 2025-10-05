California's Coolest Neighborhood In 2025 Is San Francisco's Old-World Village With A Serene Urban Park

There's no shortage of offbeat and upscale neighborhoods in San Francisco, California. The city is home to Haight-Ashbury, famed for funky dive bars and chic boutiques, and SoMA, a luxurious tech hub that is one of America's most expensive. According to Time Out, San Francisco also has the coolest neighborhood in the Golden State: Glen Park. Located about 15 minutes away from downtown, it boasts old-world charm and hilly streets that are signature to San Francisco. Most notably, the village, as it is nicknamed, boasts a gorgeous urban green space, Glen Canyon Park, drawing in nature enthusiasts from all over the city.

The 66.6-acre destination provides a reprieve from San Francisco's bustling and often chaotic energy. Formerly the site of the first dynamite factory in America, the Giant Powder Company, nowadays Glen Canyon Park is brimming with native flora and fauna. There are hiking trails, ranging from easy to challenging, allowing visitors to explore the vibrant and often steep terrain. Additionally, it features the Glen Canyon Park Recreation Center, which offers a range of amenities, including courts, a playground, and more. From here, you can access a number of paths, including the Islais Creek trail, which does have an incline and is ranked as a moderate hike.

"This trail has everything, a creek, plenty of trees and shades, flowers and rocks. Such a delight!" wrote an individual on Google. Other reviewers say that Glen Canyon Park is dog-friendly, and if you are interested in hiking here, they suggest coming prepared, with one person explaining, "...areas can be muddy – wear proper footwear even in summer." Likewise, be aware that coyote sightings are not uncommon at Glen Canyon Park.