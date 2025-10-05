California's Coolest Neighborhood In 2025 Is San Francisco's Old-World Village With A Serene Urban Park
There's no shortage of offbeat and upscale neighborhoods in San Francisco, California. The city is home to Haight-Ashbury, famed for funky dive bars and chic boutiques, and SoMA, a luxurious tech hub that is one of America's most expensive. According to Time Out, San Francisco also has the coolest neighborhood in the Golden State: Glen Park. Located about 15 minutes away from downtown, it boasts old-world charm and hilly streets that are signature to San Francisco. Most notably, the village, as it is nicknamed, boasts a gorgeous urban green space, Glen Canyon Park, drawing in nature enthusiasts from all over the city.
The 66.6-acre destination provides a reprieve from San Francisco's bustling and often chaotic energy. Formerly the site of the first dynamite factory in America, the Giant Powder Company, nowadays Glen Canyon Park is brimming with native flora and fauna. There are hiking trails, ranging from easy to challenging, allowing visitors to explore the vibrant and often steep terrain. Additionally, it features the Glen Canyon Park Recreation Center, which offers a range of amenities, including courts, a playground, and more. From here, you can access a number of paths, including the Islais Creek trail, which does have an incline and is ranked as a moderate hike.
"This trail has everything, a creek, plenty of trees and shades, flowers and rocks. Such a delight!" wrote an individual on Google. Other reviewers say that Glen Canyon Park is dog-friendly, and if you are interested in hiking here, they suggest coming prepared, with one person explaining, "...areas can be muddy – wear proper footwear even in summer." Likewise, be aware that coyote sightings are not uncommon at Glen Canyon Park.
Check out these local businesses in San Francisco's Glen Park
Glen Canyon Park is just one piece of the puzzle that makes Glen Park one of the coolest neighborhoods in California. The compact village has long-standing local businesses and early 20th-century buildings that embody the true spirit of San Francisco. Take, for instance, Bird & Beckett Books & Records, which has been around since 1999. Literary shopping aside (new and pre-owned books are sold here), the store hosts weekly events, including musical performances. Some charge a cover fee, while others ask for a donation. Frequent poetry readings and author events are also held. Bird & Beckett Books & Records is closed on Mondays. Their website has a link to their Google Calendar with all their latest happenings.
When it comes to culinary offerings, San Francisco is perhaps best known for their seafood (clam chowder, anyone?). However, the city has some incredible pizza joints, and you'll find one of them, Gialina Pizzeria, in Glen Park. This small establishment has been previously named one of the top 100 restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area by the San Francisco Chronicle, and it also boasts one of the best gluten-free pizzas in the city, according to Eater San Francisco. Gialina Pizzeria serves everything from a Yukon Gold potato pie to hot honey pepperoni. Gialina Pizzeria is open daily for dinner at 5:00 p.m. Making reservations online is advised.
Did you know that San Francisco is considered to be one of the best coffee cities in America? At Glen Park's Bello Coffee & Tea, you can have a memorable cup of caffeine. Earning the praise of countless Yelp users, this spot roasts its beans onsite and offers specialty beverages, including a lavender white mocha and a hojicha latte (made with green tea).
Visit San Francisco's Glen Park
San Francisco's extensive public transit system makes it easy for locals and tourists alike to reach Glen Park. In fact, it only takes 10 minutes to get to Glen Park from Downtown San Francisco via Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART). Hop on at Powell Street Station near Union Square — the red, yellow, blue, and green lines all stop at the Glen Park Station. You can use a Clipper card to pay for your fare (available at BART stations or digitally), or you can Tap and Ride. A round-trip should, at the time of this writing, cost you less than $5.
Glen Park Station is situated on Diamond Street, feet from Bello Coffee & Tea and Gialina Pizzeria. Bird & Beckett Books & Records is a four-minute walk away on Chenery Street. Take your time and stroll around; there are several other eateries and shops in the village on Diamond and Chenery. Plus, they are all located within minutes of Glen Canyon Park. That said, Glen Park Station is close to the Glen Park Greenway, a verdant trail that will lead you directly to Glen Canyon Park. Thus, if time permits, you can hike, then dine or shop, all in one day.
Another bonus? BART's red and yellow lines can take you to the San Francisco International Airport from the Glen Park Station in about 20 minutes. If you're liking the convenience and natural beauty Glen Park has to offer for your next San Francisco vacation, Airbnb is your best option for finding lodging in this neighborhood. A five-night stay in a guest suite can cost more than $660, as of this writing. Enjoyed this story about Glen Park? Read about the overlooked neighborhood in San Francisco that has a laid-back beach town vibe.