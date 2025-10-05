Settled South Of Richmond Is A Quiet Countryside Getaway With Fall Foliage And Civil War Trails
When you get the chance to explore a destination as rich in its beauty as its history, you should jump at the opportunity. Situated 45 miles from Richmond and about 100 miles from the quaint city of Poquoson on the Chesapeake Bay is Dinwiddie County, Virginia. While Richmond to the north has plenty of arts, trails, and nightlife, Dinwiddie County has its own share of fun activities. With a population of just over 28,000 people as of 2023, this countryside getaway has everything from historic Civil War trails to picturesque sites and great places to eat.
Dinwiddie County was named as a tribute to Robert Dinwiddie, the lieutenant governor of the state in the mid-18th century. As time went on, the community grew and is now a wonderful destination to visit with fall foliage that any visitor would enjoy. Are you wanting crisp autumn sights with golden leaves and peaceful trails? Dinwiddie County has an abundance of color that awaits you, especially if you visit during peak foliage season; in Virginia, this is generally in mid to late October. Lake Chesdin is an excellent location to see the scenic autumn leaves on the trees that surround the calm waters. It's also a great spot for largemouth bass fishing. The Virginia Department of Forestry's Facebook page also offers up-to-date information on where travelers can see peak fall foliage. If you're wanting to travel to Dinwiddie County, your best bet would be to fly to Richmond International Airport which is just under 50 miles away from the county.
Historic sites in Dinwiddie County
History buffs who might have already been educated on the Civil War from places like the thrilling Harpers Ferry National Historical Park will be delighted when they visit Dinwiddie County. Civil War enthusiasts should not miss the chance to go Pamplin Historical Park. This destination is home to the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, a museum which highlights the stories of the common soldiers' experience during the 19th century war. Multimedia tours offer visitors the chance not only to learn about, but experience the sights and sounds of combat and post-combat life for soldiers. Archival materials include letters, newspapers, and artifacts like medical prosthetics and weapons. The over 400-acre park is a destination that not only teaches visitors about the Civil War, but takes them to where the battles happened.
There are many trails to explore at Pamplin Historical Park. The Breakthrough Trail takes visitors to the site of the Third Battle of Petersburg, or "Breakthrough at Petersburg," where, on April 2, 1865, the Union Army was victorious over the Confederate Army. They stopped their adversary's siege of Petersburg and, just seven days later, the war ended after the Confederate Army surrendered at Appomattox. The trail has some of the best-preserved Civil War fortifications to see. The Main Loop is about 1.25 miles and will take visitors to two military dams as well as the Confederate picket line, while the .7 miles long Intermediate Loop gives those walking a nice view of the battlefield.
Where to eat and where to stay in Dinwiddie County
There's nothing like good barbecue. Around the United States it's easy to find various cities which offer the best barbecue in the country. In Dinwiddie County, there's some great Southern-style barbecue at the Corner Market BBQ which makes fresh smoked barbecue every day, and it shows in the establishment's reviews. With a nearly five star rating on Yelp and Google, this restaurant serves up classics that include spare ribs, chicken wings, hot dogs, baked beans, and mac & cheese.
Dinwiddie Diner is both a diner and a Mexican restaurant that offers everything you'd want from a traditional diner in addition to Mexican classics. It offers up dishes like Arroz con Pollo as well as a Fajita Dinwiddie and diner staples like cheeseburgers and club sandwiches. It's ranked as the third best restaurant in Dinwiddie on Tripadvisor, and reviewers on the site praise the establishment for its authentic Mexican food as well as its excellent diner food.
Craving a sweet treat? About 25 miles away is Richlands Creamery, which serves up some great ice cream. At this family-owned dairy and creamery, visitors can get some made-on-site ice cream created from the milk of local cows with different flavors of the week, which have included options like orange paradise and lemon cream.
If you're wanting to lodge in Dinwiddie County, then it might be difficult, as there not many options directly in the county, but about 20 miles away is Strawberry Hill, a charming inn in Petersburg, Virginia. This inn was constructed in the late 18th century and, in addition to being an event venue, offers four suites, which each have a private bathroom and sitting room. Amenities include a continental breakfast and smart TV's.