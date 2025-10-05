Settled South Of Richmond Is A Quiet Countryside Getaway With Fall Foliage And Civil War Trails

When you get the chance to explore a destination as rich in its beauty as its history, you should jump at the opportunity. Situated 45 miles from Richmond and about 100 miles from the quaint city of Poquoson on the Chesapeake Bay is Dinwiddie County, Virginia. While Richmond to the north has plenty of arts, trails, and nightlife, Dinwiddie County has its own share of fun activities. With a population of just over 28,000 people as of 2023, this countryside getaway has everything from historic Civil War trails to picturesque sites and great places to eat.

Dinwiddie County was named as a tribute to Robert Dinwiddie, the lieutenant governor of the state in the mid-18th century. As time went on, the community grew and is now a wonderful destination to visit with fall foliage that any visitor would enjoy. Are you wanting crisp autumn sights with golden leaves and peaceful trails? Dinwiddie County has an abundance of color that awaits you, especially if you visit during peak foliage season; in Virginia, this is generally in mid to late October. Lake Chesdin is an excellent location to see the scenic autumn leaves on the trees that surround the calm waters. It's also a great spot for largemouth bass fishing. The Virginia Department of Forestry's Facebook page also offers up-to-date information on where travelers can see peak fall foliage. If you're wanting to travel to Dinwiddie County, your best bet would be to fly to Richmond International Airport which is just under 50 miles away from the county.