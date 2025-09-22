One Of Virginia's Safest Cities Is A Quaint Spot On The Chesapeake Bay Known For Its Seafood And Coastal Charm
The stunning coastal region of Chesapeake Bay is not only known for its glorious vistas and abundance of fresh seafood, but it's also the most expansive estuary in the country. Brimming with a variety of intriguing flora and fauna that appeal to even the most discerning nature lover, it is no wonder Chesapeake Bay draws in the crowds. With that being said, you can escape the Chesapeake Bay crowds at several spots around the area, many of which allow you to soak up the peaceful surroundings and still have your fill of delicious dishes.
Although you can easily take your pick of under-the-radar spots like Mathews County, the coastal Virginia county on Chesapeake Bay with miles of beautiful beaches, one of the state's safest cities deserves your full attention. Poquoson, also known as Bull Island, not only ranked eighth on a list of "the ten safest cities in Virginia" by Safewise, but it is also a haven for fresh seafood and a paddlers' paradise. You could say Poquoson is somewhat of a hidden treasure.
Conveniently situated just 68 miles from Richmond International Airport, which boasts an expansive list of flight options, Poquoson is accessed from I-64 if you are arriving by car. It is also 42 miles from the popular coastal city of Virginia Beach, once listed among the "top 10 happiest cities in America" (via News 3). In saying that, Poquoson has its own claims to fame, and unlike Virginia Beach, which attracts an average of 14 million visitors annually, you can experience more tranquility in this quaint coastal community.
Foodies will thrive in Poquoson
Although one of the first things you will notice about Poquoson is its sense of peace, which comes with its coastal charm and beautiful views, you must know that this is also the place to satisfy your appetite. That's right, Poquoson is not only known for its delicious seafood, but this quaint community boasts one of the country's best restaurants. Described by a Yelp elite as "such a quaint restaurant in a quaint town!" the restaurant, which is called 185, serves up some of the most succulent and mouthwatering dishes imaginable. A real must-visit when in Poquoson.
The restaurant 185 has rave reviews on Google, with one reviewer describing the food as "top notch," while another reviewer gushed, "this place blew me away." Visitors can expect hearty signature dishes like the country sausage omelette and French toast with bourbon butter. Once you've gotten breakfast or brunch sorted, it is time to suss out some of this beautiful town's best seafood, and you won't have trouble with that.
The beachy-themed Surf Rider restaurant is a local favorite for its rockfish, clam strips, and coconut shrimp. And the stunning sea views are a bonus! Surfs Up Restaurant is another fine choice, being described in a Google review as "a gem of a restaurant", while Capt Harrell's Seafood Retail Market is the place to source fresh local seafood to cook at home. Poquoson also hosts a popular seafood festival every October, which attracts around 50,000 people, featuring exhibits, vendors, live music, and kids' entertainment, as well as plenty of delicious food.
Poquoson is a charming place to explore
Poquoson's coastal charm and tranquil vibes will quickly rub off on you, and if you are keen to relax and soak up the views, you can visit Thomas Jefferson Rollins Nature Area, which is also a lovely spot for a picnic. Poquoson's undeniable charm has not gone unnoticed; in fact, it was included on the CNBC list of America's 10 perfect suburbs alongside places like Wexford, Pennsylvania, which is home to a secret roadside attraction. Additionally, its great reputation was recognized when it was listed among the "Safest & Most Peaceful Places to Live in Virginia" by onlyinyourstate.com.
Poquoson is home to the Plum Tree Island National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of the most expansive salt marshes of its kind in the area. As a haven for birdwatching and an important habitat for plants and animals, this is a wonderful place to discover. While public access is prohibited, given the sensitivity of the ecosystem, the authorities encourage visitors to gaze at the diverse wildlife from the mainland and nearby waters. So, don't forget to pack your binoculars and a good camera if visiting Poquoson.
The charming Poquoson Museum in the heart of town is a great place to check out local exhibits and learn more about local history, but if you are keen to enjoy a scenic nature trail, you'll find that here too. With excellent kayak and canoe trails around the bay, as well as local stores and an abundance of hotels in nearby towns like Newport or Hampton, Poquoson is the perfect place for a quiet coastal getaway.