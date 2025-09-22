One Of Virginia's Safest Cities Is A Quaint Spot On The Chesapeake Bay Known For Its Seafood And Coastal Charm

The stunning coastal region of Chesapeake Bay is not only known for its glorious vistas and abundance of fresh seafood, but it's also the most expansive estuary in the country. Brimming with a variety of intriguing flora and fauna that appeal to even the most discerning nature lover, it is no wonder Chesapeake Bay draws in the crowds. With that being said, you can escape the Chesapeake Bay crowds at several spots around the area, many of which allow you to soak up the peaceful surroundings and still have your fill of delicious dishes.

Although you can easily take your pick of under-the-radar spots like Mathews County, the coastal Virginia county on Chesapeake Bay with miles of beautiful beaches, one of the state's safest cities deserves your full attention. Poquoson, also known as Bull Island, not only ranked eighth on a list of "the ten safest cities in Virginia" by Safewise, but it is also a haven for fresh seafood and a paddlers' paradise. You could say Poquoson is somewhat of a hidden treasure.

Conveniently situated just 68 miles from Richmond International Airport, which boasts an expansive list of flight options, Poquoson is accessed from I-64 if you are arriving by car. It is also 42 miles from the popular coastal city of Virginia Beach, once listed among the "top 10 happiest cities in America" (via News 3). In saying that, Poquoson has its own claims to fame, and unlike Virginia Beach, which attracts an average of 14 million visitors annually, you can experience more tranquility in this quaint coastal community.