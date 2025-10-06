Oregon's 'Thunderegg Capital Of The World' Hides Basalt Bluffs, River Trails, And Orchard Views

First, let's break down why Nyssa is so popular with geology enthusiasts. Thundereggs are rocks that resemble geodes. However, instead of being filled with crystals, these "eggs" are filled with other types of rock like agate or jasper. The true beauty of thundereggs is only noticeable when you cut them in half, revealing the intricate designs hidden within. The area surrounding Nyssa is a hotbed of thunderegg activity, so it's a popular site for rock hunters. If you've never searched for thundereggs before, though, it takes some practice, so don't get discouraged if you don't find one on your first try.

But you don't have to be a geology nerd to appreciate the natural splendor of Nyssa. The town is a major hub for three crops: sugar beets, potatoes, and onions. There are several farms outside of Nyssa, and you can tour nearby orchards and farmlands to see how fertile the land is up close. Plus, if you're a foodie, you can sample some freshly picked foods, so it's really a win-win situation.

Hiking and exploration are also great ways to pass the time in Nyssa. The town is relatively close to the Columbia River Basalt Group, a collection of bluffs formed millions of years ago. Although the group spans hundreds of miles, you can find some spectacular scenery just outside of Nyssa if you're heading south toward the secret state park, which offers a canyon desert utopia, Lake Owyhee State Park.