Oregon's 'Thunderegg Capital Of The World' Hides Basalt Bluffs, River Trails, And Orchard Views
If you're planning a trip to Oregon, you may assume all the best spots are around Portland or along the state's epic coastline. While there are many hidden gems and world-class attractions in these areas, eastern Oregon is also home to some incredible small towns and natural formations. While the "hotbed of natural history," aka the John Day Fossil Beds, gets all of the attention, there's a quiet city sitting along the Idaho border that is just as captivating, especially if you like geology. Nyssa is known as the "Thunderegg Capital of the World" and it's the perfect escape if you love outdoor activities, river adventures, and small town charm.
A big draw for Nyssa visitors is that it's situated along the Snake River and easily accessible via Highway 26 or 201. So, both Oregon and Idaho residents can take advantage of its location and use it as a base of operations to explore the surrounding area. Whether you love hiking, rock finding, orchard tours, or just getting away from the big city, Nyssa should be your next vacation destination.
What to expect when visiting the 'Thunderegg Capital of the World'
First, let's break down why Nyssa is so popular with geology enthusiasts. Thundereggs are rocks that resemble geodes. However, instead of being filled with crystals, these "eggs" are filled with other types of rock like agate or jasper. The true beauty of thundereggs is only noticeable when you cut them in half, revealing the intricate designs hidden within. The area surrounding Nyssa is a hotbed of thunderegg activity, so it's a popular site for rock hunters. If you've never searched for thundereggs before, though, it takes some practice, so don't get discouraged if you don't find one on your first try.
But you don't have to be a geology nerd to appreciate the natural splendor of Nyssa. The town is a major hub for three crops: sugar beets, potatoes, and onions. There are several farms outside of Nyssa, and you can tour nearby orchards and farmlands to see how fertile the land is up close. Plus, if you're a foodie, you can sample some freshly picked foods, so it's really a win-win situation.
Hiking and exploration are also great ways to pass the time in Nyssa. The town is relatively close to the Columbia River Basalt Group, a collection of bluffs formed millions of years ago. Although the group spans hundreds of miles, you can find some spectacular scenery just outside of Nyssa if you're heading south toward the secret state park, which offers a canyon desert utopia, Lake Owyhee State Park.
Planning a quaint vacation to Nyssa, Oregon
Because Nyssa is on the Idaho border, it's actually closer to the Boise International Airport than it is to PDX. If you fly into Portland, it'll be a six-hour driveto reach the thunderegg capital. However, if you go to Boise, it's just an hour from Nyssa. Along the way, you'll pass through Caldwell, the gateway to Idaho's wine country. After a long day of searching for thundereggs, don't miss the Snively Hot Springs just 30 minutes west of Nyssa for a relaxing soak in the great outdoors, along the Owyhee River.
Since Nyssa has limited dining options, you might want to take advantage of Caldwell's farm-to-fork scene, featuring fresh dishes from local producers. That said, Nyssa does have a few restaurants, including Bob's Steak N' Spirits, Nyssa Tavern, and Las Esmeraldas Mexican Food. The other side effect of being such a small town is that Nyssa doesn't have any hotels or vacation rentals. Instead, you'll have to venture 15 minutes north to the city of Ontario, which is one of the larger metro areas along the border and straddles the I-84 freeway. Ontario has a variety of hotel options to fit any budget. Overall, Nyssa is designed to help you get away from it all while still being somewhat connected to modern life. It's an excellent gateway to Lake Owyhee State Park, and it's a fantastic place to stretch your legs and hunt for some rare rocks.