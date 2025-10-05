Wisconsin's Most Scenic Landscapes Thrive On An Historic Trail Of Unique Features Passing Through 30 Counties

Wisconsin is a great destination for exploring underrated Midwest gems — the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway or the underrated coastal spot Door County are top choices. But for a real adventure, you can hike a National Scenic Trail located entirely within the state: the Ice Age Trail. This National Scenic Trail, one of just 11 in the U.S., covers 1,200 miles and passes through 31 counties in Wisconsin on its journey between the St. Croix River and Sturgeon Bay. The trail is broken down into more than 100 segments, which range from 1 to 15 miles in length.

This is a premier hiking trail, and segments pass through rural and remote areas. However, the two termini in St. Croix Falls and Sturgeon Bay are both relatively accessible. St. Croix Falls is just over an hour's drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best airports in North America; Sturgeon Bay is about a 1-hour drive from Green Bay's international airport. Camping is available in a multitude of campgrounds along the way, making the Ice Age Trail an epic long-distance backpacking trip. Hiking the entire route typically takes about two to three months.