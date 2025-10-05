Wisconsin's Most Scenic Landscapes Thrive On An Historic Trail Of Unique Features Passing Through 30 Counties
Wisconsin is a great destination for exploring underrated Midwest gems — the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway or the underrated coastal spot Door County are top choices. But for a real adventure, you can hike a National Scenic Trail located entirely within the state: the Ice Age Trail. This National Scenic Trail, one of just 11 in the U.S., covers 1,200 miles and passes through 31 counties in Wisconsin on its journey between the St. Croix River and Sturgeon Bay. The trail is broken down into more than 100 segments, which range from 1 to 15 miles in length.
This is a premier hiking trail, and segments pass through rural and remote areas. However, the two termini in St. Croix Falls and Sturgeon Bay are both relatively accessible. St. Croix Falls is just over an hour's drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best airports in North America; Sturgeon Bay is about a 1-hour drive from Green Bay's international airport. Camping is available in a multitude of campgrounds along the way, making the Ice Age Trail an epic long-distance backpacking trip. Hiking the entire route typically takes about two to three months.
Exploring the Ice Age Trail
The Ice Age Trail encompasses some of the most dramatic geological features in Wisconsin — it passes through formations created by the movement of glaciers during the Ice Age, between 70,000 and 10,000 years ago. Some of the features you'll find along the trail include kettles, moraines, eskers, and more. Fall is a great time to experience the changing of the seasons on the Ice Age Trail. Check online for up-to-date fall colors and leaf peeping spots along the route.
With over 1,000 miles to travel, there's a lot to see and do on the Ice Age Trail. One of the best stops is Kettle Moraine State Forest, where you can see some of those famous glacial features. Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary also can't be missed — this basilica and religious site is on a glacial hill with great views over the countryside. Timm's Hill, the highest point in Wisconsin, is another highlight of the trail; climb the observation tower for a fantastic Northwoods panorama. The Ice Age Trail also passes through Devil's Lake State Park, the largest state park in Wisconsin, with its 500-foot bluffs and 360-acre lake. In Sturgeon Bay, hikers can visit the Door County Maritime Museum or tour one of the city's three lighthouses.