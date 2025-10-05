A New York Locale Once Named 'America's Coolest Small Town' Boasts A Walkable Downtown And Fairytale Charm

Victorian storefronts hold more stories than their century-old bricks let on. In Owego, the 19th-century architecture line the streets like old friends who never moved away, weathering more than a century of New York winters, housing bookshops where readers settle into worn armchairs and antique stores where treasure hunters spend entire afternoons. The Susquehanna River flows past downtown, indifferent to the accolades that have found this small town over the years, including Budget Travel readers naming it America's Coolest Small Town in 2009.

The title still rings true over a decade later. Owego sits in the broader constellation of New York's hidden gems, sharing the state with the castle-dotted waterways of the Thousand Islands region, where old-world villages offer their own hidden escapes. But Owego has carved out its own identity along the Susquehanna, with a satisfying heft of independent merchants that have built a downtown that rewards wandering.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to get to this fairytale town, no matter where you're coming from. A 3.5-hour drive from either New York City or Philadelphia gets you to Owego. You're also close enough to Canada that you can reach the Toronto area in about 5 hours from here. Prefer to fly? It's only 27 miles away from the domestic Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).