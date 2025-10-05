Tennessee's Largest Flea Market Is Found In This Hub For Lakeside Camping, Caves, And Odd Roadside Parks

Nestled in the forested foothills of the uniquely historic Appalachian mountains, travelers will find the magical little mountain town of Bluff City, located 123 miles from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport. Enveloped in tranquil natural beauty, Bluff City blends Appalachian hospitality with recreational fun. There is plenty to explore around town, from rocky crevices to bustling marketplaces, whether you are passing through town by yourself or in a group.

Bargain shoppers can drive to 4571 Highway 11 East to visit Tri-Cities Flea Market, the largest indoor and outdoor flea market in Tennessee. Tri-Cities is a humongous flea market where vendors from all over the area come to sell leather goods, comics, books, and other trinkets. You can find anything from animals to antiques at this flea market, even a pet pig! After you are finished digging through vintage shirts, fishing lures, and 1970s KISS memorabilia, stop by the food court for a snack. Vendors at Tri-Cities also sell delicious refreshments, including fried donuts, fresh fruit, and hibiscus tea.

Bluff City isn't just famous for its impressively massive flea market; this hidden gem sits on a breathtakingly beautiful lake surrounded by intricate caves and caverns just waiting to be explored. Travelers with recreational vehicles can stay at the Lakeview RV Resort, located at 4550 Highway 11 East, for around $80 a night. Campgrounds are situated near Boon Lake, where campers can enjoy fishing and other family-friendly activities. There is a cabin for rent on the premises for about $115 a night, but availability is limited. If you prefer tent camping, head over to All American Campgrounds, located at 251 White Top Road. Make sure to brush up on what you need for a solo camping trip so you're not left out in the cold if traveling alone.