Tennessee's Mesmerizing Underground Caverns Spark Wonder And Awe With Guided Walking Tour Trails

Access is available four days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The general admission price is $25 for those aged 13 and up, $15 for children aged 5 to 12 years old, and admission is free for children aged 4 and under, as of this writing. There's a maximum group size of 30 people, and it's a very casual affair with several departures leaving throughout the day. Your expert local guide will take you on a well-lit, 55-minute-long hike, both entertaining and educational, with plenty of time to stop and take photos along the way. On route, your host will point out interesting formations that come in all shapes and sizes, while also filling you in on the region's history, once popular with moonshine bootleggers from the 1920s to the '40s.

This unique cave system, discovered on land that was once a mountainous forest shelter in the cold months and a summer hunting ground for the Eastern Woodland Indians, is where you'll descend a few hundred feet for a half-mile reconnaissance mission. The air is dank, musty, and a constant chilly 58 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, with a crystal-clear river ebbing and flowing alongside your careful steps. Torchlight flickers and dances across chimney stack formations, dramatic ceiling arches, and hollowed grottoes that loom from the shadows. It's a wondrous, all-consuming journey that submerges you in an otherworldly realm, far removed from the bright skies and sunlight above.