On North Carolina's Wine Trail, This Yadkin Valley Town Features Vineyards, Historic Inns, And Tastings
The Yadkin Valley wine trail travels through the heart of the Piedmont, brimming with exceptional wineries, vineyards, and charming towns. The U.S. boasts many under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa, and Yadkin Valley is certainly one of them. With stunning surroundings that incorporate the iconic Blue Ridge Mountains and the Yadkin River, Boonville is a charming town well worth visiting in the region, located just 3 miles south of the Yadkin River.
Not only is Boonville a great place to stay while sipping your way around the Yadkin Valley wine trail, but the town is also a prime gateway for outdoor adventures, along with dining and local shops, making it a well-rounded vacation option. What will stand out about this beautiful region is, of course, the stunning scenery dotted with quaint vineyards reminiscent of European favorites like Tuscany or the Douro Valley.
Located 140 miles from Asheville, one of America's most underrated foodie destinations, and 55 miles from Piedmont Triad International Airport, where visitors can hire a car, Boonville is well worth considering for a quaint wine-tasting escape. The picturesque Yadkin Valley is an ideal destination to savor award-winning wines, connect with nature, and indulge in delicious farm-to-table dishes while immersing yourself in the rich history of the local communities.
Boonville makes a great base for exploring local wineries
Visitors to the Yadkin Valley will have the chance to enjoy some incredible wines grown in the state's primary wine region, which was formerly dominated by tobacco farms. Today, this region has transformed into a well-known destination for wine lovers thanks to its ideal climate, fertile soil, and lush landscapes for growing award-winning varieties. Here, in the state's first-ever American Viticultural Area, visitors can indulge in exquisite wine tastings with a European twist: The Raffaldini Vineyard offers a stunning piece of Tuscany in America, serving delicious Chianti.
The list of incredible wineries surrounding Boonville is expansive, and some of the best include Sanders Ridge Vineyard, where visitors can stroll through the 15-acre space, taste award-winning wines, and sample farm-to-table dishes at the on-site restaurant. Another fantastic option is Dynamis Estate Wines, for a smaller and more intimate setting that Google reviewers loved. About 51 miles from Boonville, closer to the city of Winston-Salem, you can visit Childress Vineyards, a fabulous Tuscan-inspired winery established by NASCAR local legend Richard Childress, which boasts several proud accolades. Most wineries offer tours and tastings, some of which are self-guided. But as opening times differ, it is well worth planning ahead. Or enjoy a pre-planned experience with Yadkin Valley Wine Tours, allowing you more time to relax, unwind, and soak up the experience.
How to enhance your visit to Boonville
Boonville is close to a number of historic inns, including The Rockford Inn, which offers ultra cozy accommodation options in the heart of wine country. Another great option is to enjoy a cabin stay at Sanders Ridge Winery, which accommodates up to four guests and is ideal for a remote forest escape just minutes from the valley's iconic wineries.
Those with a taste for adventure can enjoy kayaking, ziplining, and horseback riding in between vineyard visits, and there are also plenty of hiking trails nearby, like the Overmountain Victory Trail, 15 minutes from Booneville. Visitors can also easily rent paddle boards, kayaks, and fishing equipment in town to enjoy the Yadkin River at their own leisure. If you are seeking small town charm, why not go on the hunt for some antiques at the Boonville Antiques Mall or pick up some general store favorites like grits at the Boonville Flour and Feed Mill?
One of the best times to visit the region is between May and September, with spring being a prime time for visitors keen to witness the blooming landscapes. The warmer season is also rather perfect for venturing along the 500 miles of bicycle routes, which take you past many of the region's top vineyards, offering up surreal vistas.