Tucked Next To St. Louis Is Missouri's Ritzy Suburb With World-Class Golfing And A Luxurious Rural Atmosphere
The idea of having "the best of both worlds" in a destination is always to be admired. In the valleys of the Midwest United States that lie west of the city of St. Louis, there are communities that deliver on making that wish come true. As an example, St. Louis' "Second Downtown" of Clayton offers a walkable charm and trendy vibes of its own. If you're looking for that same convenience to all of St. Louis' greatest attractions and amenities while also having a completely rural feel, look no further than Clarkson Valley. Sitting just 23 miles west of Downtown St. Louis, this picturesque valley city receives statewide praise for its quality of living.
Clarkson Valley residents have all the conveniences of being right next to a city populated by over 260,000 people, and place value on green spaces and spacious property lots to feel a sense of solitude in any neighborhood. With the nearby community of Chesterfield as a hub for shopping, it makes for a destination that's a top-rated Missouri community set in the rolling hills. That suburban community vibe resonates with elegance at a ritzy country club within Clarkson Valley that offers world-class golf and club amenities for area residents.
Clarkson Valley's social hub is home to a world-class golf setting
Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of Clarkson Valley is Forest Hills Country Club. Located directly off the main corridor of Clarkson Road, the club's inviting atmosphere strives to avoid pretense or arrogance, and they refer to the club as "The Family Club of Choice." The aquatics program is popular with young swimmers, and there are hard and clay tennis courts available, as well as pickleball courts for fans of the trendy sport. The classic Italian game of Bocce is also popular with members, who compete in competitive leagues throughout the year. The golf steals the spotlight, though, with 27 holes that are rated as some of the best in Missouri.
The host of multiple LPGA Tour events and U.S. Open Qualifiers, the Championship Course at Forest Hills Country Club is a tight layout that rewards accurate shots with perfectly placed bunkers as hazards to hopefully avoid. With six different tee boxes available, it can be played at a variety of yardages, but past guests agree that the course conditions are ideal for all levels of skill. The six-acre practice facility and short game area allow members ample opportunity to work on their golf games before or after their round, and the 9-hole Valley Course is a shorter track where newer and junior golf members can learn the game and "graduate" to playing the Championship 18. Both courses are kept in shape by the same superintendent and grounds crew. For club access, visitors will have to know a member or inquire about a membership of their own to set foot on this prestigious property.
Clarkson Valley maintains a rural feel surrounded by cities
Though the footprint of Clarkson Valley may be small, the population of just over 2,500 doesn't have to worry about neighbors piling on top of them. Families of all sizes enjoy spacious lots that are designed that way. Specifically, a zoning ordinance in Clarkson Valley ensures that residents have at least 1 acre of land for each property lot. Median home values are over $800,000, and 96% of residents own property, making it a hotbed for real estate like neighboring Maplewood, America's best small town to retire. Add in that Marquette High School is one of the highest-rated in the area, and it's easy to see why Clarkson Valley is one of the best places to reside in the state of Missouri.
While maintaining a rural vibe, convenience also adds to the value of living in Clarkson Valley. Heading just a few miles north on Clarkson Road takes residents and visitors to the city of Chesterfield, a more densely populated area that's a fall foliage showstopper with local flavor and charm of its own. Boasting family-friendly attractions like a carousel and a butterfly house, it's just 10 minutes away from most Clarkson Valley neighborhoods. As of the time of writing, the former Chesterfield Mall site is also set to become a mixed-use development that will bring a revitalized commerce hub to nearby Clarkson Valley residents. As the area around Clarkson Valley modernizes, its rural values and scenery stay the same.