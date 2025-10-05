Tucked Next To St. Louis Is Missouri's Ritzy Suburb With World-Class Golfing And A Luxurious Rural Atmosphere

Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of Clarkson Valley is Forest Hills Country Club. Located directly off the main corridor of Clarkson Road, the club's inviting atmosphere strives to avoid pretense or arrogance, and they refer to the club as "The Family Club of Choice." The aquatics program is popular with young swimmers, and there are hard and clay tennis courts available, as well as pickleball courts for fans of the trendy sport. The classic Italian game of Bocce is also popular with members, who compete in competitive leagues throughout the year. The golf steals the spotlight, though, with 27 holes that are rated as some of the best in Missouri.

The host of multiple LPGA Tour events and U.S. Open Qualifiers, the Championship Course at Forest Hills Country Club is a tight layout that rewards accurate shots with perfectly placed bunkers as hazards to hopefully avoid. With six different tee boxes available, it can be played at a variety of yardages, but past guests agree that the course conditions are ideal for all levels of skill. The six-acre practice facility and short game area allow members ample opportunity to work on their golf games before or after their round, and the 9-hole Valley Course is a shorter track where newer and junior golf members can learn the game and "graduate" to playing the Championship 18. Both courses are kept in shape by the same superintendent and grounds crew. For club access, visitors will have to know a member or inquire about a membership of their own to set foot on this prestigious property.