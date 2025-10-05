One Of The Most Spectacular Coastal Views In Los Angeles Awaits On This Less-Crowded, Rewarding 5-Mile Hike
With nearly 200 trails winding through the region's rugged mountains and canyons, Los Angeles is a superb hiking destination — so much so that National Geographic named it one of America's best hiking cities. Some of the most popular routes, like the Hollywood Sign hike or Runyon Canyon, get busy when the weather is pleasant. Others, like the Paseo Miramar Trail in the Pacific Palisades, which leads hikers to sweeping views over the sea, are blissfully crowd-free.
The Paseo Miramar Trail is a 5.3-mile out-and-back trail in the sun-dappled getaway of Topanga State Park that takes around three hours to complete. With little shade and a moderate level of difficulty, it's more popular with energetic locals than visitors looking for a scenic stroll. The trail begins at the end of Paseo Miramar Street in the Pacific Palisades. Parking in the area is restricted on weekends, when the trailhead lot is only accessible to neighborhood residents. (For that reason, the hike is best attempted on weekdays for non-residents.) Be sure to wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring a good supply of water; note that no dogs are allowed on the trail. Looking for similar adventures in the city? Check out this short, scenic hike in LA's oldest park, featuring unmatched mountain views.
Hiking to Parker Mesa Overlook
The dirt-and-gravel Paseo Miramar Trail is fairly steep, gaining over a thousand feet in elevation during the journey up to Parker Mesa Overlook. From the lookout point, if the weather's clear, you'll enjoy spectacular views over the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Bay, and the coastline extending from Palos Verdes all the way to Malibu. On a high-visibility day, it's even possible to spot the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains to the east and Catalina Island to the south. The panoramic views are especially wonderful at sunset, though you'll have to time your visit wisely so you're not hiking back down in the dark.
There are some great accommodation and dining options in the vicinity of Topanga State Park, including Topanga Canyon Inn Bed and Breakfast (from $274 per night at the time of writing), though visitors should be aware that sections of the Pacific Palisades are still recovering and rebuilding after wildfires in early 2025. Down by Will Rogers State Beach — the main beach of the Pacific Palisades — Gladstones Restaurant specializes in freshly caught seafood, from calamari and ceviche to fish tacos and lobster rolls. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is 45 minutes away by car from the state beach area or two hours using public transportation. If you're sticking around LA, don't miss this breathtaking hike right in the heart of the city.