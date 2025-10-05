One Of The Most Spectacular Coastal Views In Los Angeles Awaits On This Less-Crowded, Rewarding 5-Mile Hike

With nearly 200 trails winding through the region's rugged mountains and canyons, Los Angeles is a superb hiking destination — so much so that National Geographic named it one of America's best hiking cities. Some of the most popular routes, like the Hollywood Sign hike or Runyon Canyon, get busy when the weather is pleasant. Others, like the Paseo Miramar Trail in the Pacific Palisades, which leads hikers to sweeping views over the sea, are blissfully crowd-free.

The Paseo Miramar Trail is a 5.3-mile out-and-back trail in the sun-dappled getaway of Topanga State Park that takes around three hours to complete. With little shade and a moderate level of difficulty, it's more popular with energetic locals than visitors looking for a scenic stroll. The trail begins at the end of Paseo Miramar Street in the Pacific Palisades. Parking in the area is restricted on weekends, when the trailhead lot is only accessible to neighborhood residents. (For that reason, the hike is best attempted on weekdays for non-residents.) Be sure to wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring a good supply of water; note that no dogs are allowed on the trail. Looking for similar adventures in the city? Check out this short, scenic hike in LA's oldest park, featuring unmatched mountain views.