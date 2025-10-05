World-Class Art And Busy Nightlife Make Houston's Most Eclectic Neighborhood A Creative Powerhouse

You don't have to go to artsy Marfa, known as Texas' most unique town, to take in creative vibes. Just visit Houston. Montrose, perhaps Houston's most eclectic neighborhood, is one of Texas' best places to see world-class art, have an exceptional meal, and participate in a busy nightlife.

Historically known as Houston's "Gayborhood," you used to find quirky sights that spoke to the area's heritage, such as the rollerblading dancer who set up most days at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Allen Parkway, and its now-shuttered local supermarket, long identified as "Disco Kroger." But while Montrose is no longer as queer as it once was, its former denizens' flair for the imaginative is still firmly in place.

Located just west of the center of Houston's bustling inner-loop and the lively urban neighborhood of Midtown, Montrose is about half an hour's drive from both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and the smaller William P. Hobby Airport. If you have the scratch, stay at the recently revitalized La Colombe d'Or, the only hotel in Montrose proper. It will cost you around $400 a night, but it puts you close to the party and has its own art collection. Those looking to pay less would be well advised to try nearby Hotel Zaza in the Museum District, a neighborhood also worth visiting for the large collections at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH).