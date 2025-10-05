This Coastal New Zealand Town Is A Scenic Gem Offering Historical French Charm, Wildlife, And Harbor Views

Lending much of its fantastical landscapes to the backdrops of films like "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Chronicles of Narnia," the sweeping valleys and mountain ridges of New Zealand are truly otherworldly. Add to that the quaint villages and fascinating Māori culture, and this island nation is a destination you just can't miss. Head over to Koekohe Beach, known for its mysterious spherical boulders, or take a road trip to snap photos of the iconic, Instagram-famous Wānaka Tree with breathtaking year-round views. If you're a fan of Middle-earth, then stop by the active volcanoes of the Tongariro National Park on the North Island, made famous by the scenes of Sam and Frodo struggling through Mordor. But if you're looking for a fairytale village retreat, make your way to Akaroa, tucked along the Banks Peninsula on the South Island.

Akaroa is a historic town offering visitors delightful European charm backed by breathtaking coastal scenery. Established in the 1840s by French settlers, Akaroa's scenic harbor hugs the coastline of an ancient volcanic crater, guarded to the west by an impressive white lighthouse overlooking spectacular views of the turquoise bays, with emerald green hills rising on the horizon. Take a stroll down the breezy boulevards (a few bearing French names) to soak up the charming architecture, or hop on a harbor cruise to spot the rare Hector's dolphins that make their home in the bay, plus other local wildlife like seals and seabirds.

You can also find a quaint eatery like The Little Bistro to enjoy a good meal, and spend the night in the lovely French Bay House Bed and Breakfast for an extra touch of magic. If you're traveling from the United States, you'll likely fly into Christchurch, the South Island's largest city. From there, it's just a scenic 1.5-hour drive or a two-hour bus ride to reach Akaroa.