The Eye-Watering Cost Of Travel Insurance For Overseas Tourists Visiting The US

If you're an overseas traveler planning an upcoming trip to the U.S., you've probably ticked off several tasks on your checklist of things to always do before a vacation, including finding appropriate insurance. But if you're perusing the various options, you may have noticed that, as soon as you add "United States of America" to your list of destinations, the cost of your potential plan goes up significantly (even if you're just coming in from Canada!). There are a few reasons why this is the case, but it is primarily due to the high cost of living and medical care in the U.S.

Generally, health services and pharmaceutical drugs are significantly more expensive than they would be in places like Europe and Asia, as there isn't a national healthcare system. And insurance providers account for this when they set their prices. Of course, plans can vary wildly based on your age, any pre-existing health conditions, the length of your trip, and other factors. But it could add an eye-watering amount to the cost of your vacation — perhaps up to several hundred dollars if you're older and want comprehensive coverage.

However, although travel insurance for tourists to the U.S. may not be cheap, the alternative is much worse. An ambulance ride alone could be over $1,000, while a visit to the ER without coverage could set you back $2,400, with serious issues racking up much more than that. Importantly, some hospitals in America may not even provide care to the uninsured. So if you're trying to cut down on trip costs and are asking yourself, "Do I really need travel insurance?", the answer is most definitely yes — if the worst-case scenario comes to pass, you could be looking at one of the most expensive vacations of your life.