This Sun-Scorched Hike Through A Wineglass-Shaped Canyon Offers A Glimpse At The Real Death Valley

It might be the hottest place in the world and one of the most dangerous national parks to visit in the summer, but Death Valley is a real standout for lovers of the great outdoors. The scenery is big here — really big. A rim of soaring, sometimes-snow-capped mountains dominates the horizon, while salt flats roll out a whopping 11,331 feet below them, forming a spectacular juxtaposition of low, high, flat, jagged, and downright wild. Amid this distinct environment, you'll find some seriously incredible hikes, one of which is the relatively unknown journey through the rugged and aptly-named Desolation Canyon.

Desolation Canyon is just one of a mind-blowing 300 canyons that carve and whittle their way through the rocks of this sunburned corner of the U.S. It's not home to the longest canyon hike in these parts — the sweat-inducing 28-miler through Cottonwood-Marble Canyon would have something to say about that. Nor is it the most famous (an honor that probably goes to the shimmering walls of Golden Canyon). However, it does offer a less-trodden route through the park's trademark backcountry, culminating at a sunset point you won't forget.

The trailhead isn't far from the main lodging hubs of Death Valley, either. You'll be hiking your way into the mouth of the canyon within 10 minutes after leaving the resort or campground at Furnace Creek, for example. Meanwhile, Stovepipe Wells, a village with cozy desert stays, is just a half-hour drive to the northwest.