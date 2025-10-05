This Sun-Scorched Hike Through A Wineglass-Shaped Canyon Offers A Glimpse At The Real Death Valley
It might be the hottest place in the world and one of the most dangerous national parks to visit in the summer, but Death Valley is a real standout for lovers of the great outdoors. The scenery is big here — really big. A rim of soaring, sometimes-snow-capped mountains dominates the horizon, while salt flats roll out a whopping 11,331 feet below them, forming a spectacular juxtaposition of low, high, flat, jagged, and downright wild. Amid this distinct environment, you'll find some seriously incredible hikes, one of which is the relatively unknown journey through the rugged and aptly-named Desolation Canyon.
Desolation Canyon is just one of a mind-blowing 300 canyons that carve and whittle their way through the rocks of this sunburned corner of the U.S. It's not home to the longest canyon hike in these parts — the sweat-inducing 28-miler through Cottonwood-Marble Canyon would have something to say about that. Nor is it the most famous (an honor that probably goes to the shimmering walls of Golden Canyon). However, it does offer a less-trodden route through the park's trademark backcountry, culminating at a sunset point you won't forget.
The trailhead isn't far from the main lodging hubs of Death Valley, either. You'll be hiking your way into the mouth of the canyon within 10 minutes after leaving the resort or campground at Furnace Creek, for example. Meanwhile, Stovepipe Wells, a village with cozy desert stays, is just a half-hour drive to the northwest.
A step-by-step guide to hiking Desolation Canyon
The starting point for Desolation Canyon Trail is a small gravel parking lot just a few minutes south of the paved lot that's dedicated to those hitting the ever-popular Golden Canyon Trail. There's a roughly defined path from there leading straight towards the mountains. It narrows as it approaches the mouth of the canyon itself, from which point on the rock walls pull ever tighter and the path begins to wind as you ascend.
The route is defined by the badlands, layers of ancient rock that have been chewed away by the elements over the millennia. Notice how they show streaks of strange colors the farther up the canyon you go — blotches of green here, dashes of daffodil yellow there. There will be a bit of scrambling along the way, before the grand finale of Desolation Canyon: a high lookout that gazes down towards the legendary symphony of multicolored boulders and ridges known as Artists Palette. The geography here gets its hues from the iron oxides and chlorite found in ancient volcanic deposits.
In all, you're looking at 3.6 miles out and back, which is best done in the early hours to avoid the searing heat that comes with the Death Valley midday sun. Once you're finished, consider driving just around the corner, where you'll find one of the most scenic vistas in Death Valley at Zabriskie Point — it's one of the park's must-see locations and a doozy for sunset!