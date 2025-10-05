A Few Miles From Downtown Nantucket Is Massachusetts' Hidden Historic Fishing Village With A Scenic Boardwalk

Nantucket, considered Massachusetts' dreamiest island, lies about 30 miles south of Cape Cod. The name is derived from a word of the island's original inhabitants, the Wampanoag, and means "faraway land." Despite its accessibility today through direct flights and ferries from the mainland, the island maintains its faraway fantasy, boasting historic charm, natural beauty, and endless ocean views. Beginning in the 18th century, Nantucket transformed into the world's preeminent whaling hub. By the mid-1800s, however, residents began to retreat from the bustling harbor town to the island's unspoiled eastern coast, home to a small fishing and whaling outpost called Siasconset (now shortened to Sconset), which means "Place of Great Bones" in the Wampanoag language.

Sconset became a popular summer colony by the late 19th century, and later drew creatives with the establishment of the Sconset Actors Colony, where Broadway performers gathered during theater's off-season. Today, the village continues to lure a loyal summer following with its rose-covered cottages and red-and-white striped landmark Sankaty Head Lighthouse. Don't miss a stroll along the famous Bluff Walk, a public path that runs along the cusp of bluff, offering stunning vistas of Sconset Beach.. The town is tiny and easy to explore, home to a handful of restaurants, Sconset Market, and the elegant Summer House Hotel.

Sconset is about a 6-mile drive east of Nantucket Memorial Airport, which receives direct flights from many East Coast cities. There is also a direct bike path that links Nantucket town to Sconset along Milestone Road. The most popular time to visit is July and August for warm, sunny beach days. But Nantucket is also worth visiting in the off-season, such as in April, when the island hosts its annual Daffodil Festival, or in the fall for quieter, cooler shoreline strolls and brilliant foliage.