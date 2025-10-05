A Few Miles From Downtown Nantucket Is Massachusetts' Hidden Historic Fishing Village With A Scenic Boardwalk
Nantucket, considered Massachusetts' dreamiest island, lies about 30 miles south of Cape Cod. The name is derived from a word of the island's original inhabitants, the Wampanoag, and means "faraway land." Despite its accessibility today through direct flights and ferries from the mainland, the island maintains its faraway fantasy, boasting historic charm, natural beauty, and endless ocean views. Beginning in the 18th century, Nantucket transformed into the world's preeminent whaling hub. By the mid-1800s, however, residents began to retreat from the bustling harbor town to the island's unspoiled eastern coast, home to a small fishing and whaling outpost called Siasconset (now shortened to Sconset), which means "Place of Great Bones" in the Wampanoag language.
Sconset became a popular summer colony by the late 19th century, and later drew creatives with the establishment of the Sconset Actors Colony, where Broadway performers gathered during theater's off-season. Today, the village continues to lure a loyal summer following with its rose-covered cottages and red-and-white striped landmark Sankaty Head Lighthouse. Don't miss a stroll along the famous Bluff Walk, a public path that runs along the cusp of bluff, offering stunning vistas of Sconset Beach.. The town is tiny and easy to explore, home to a handful of restaurants, Sconset Market, and the elegant Summer House Hotel.
Sconset is about a 6-mile drive east of Nantucket Memorial Airport, which receives direct flights from many East Coast cities. There is also a direct bike path that links Nantucket town to Sconset along Milestone Road. The most popular time to visit is July and August for warm, sunny beach days. But Nantucket is also worth visiting in the off-season, such as in April, when the island hosts its annual Daffodil Festival, or in the fall for quieter, cooler shoreline strolls and brilliant foliage.
What to see and do in Sconset
Begin your trip to Sconset with a stroll along the Sconset Bluff Walk, a picturesque mile-long path that leads from the center of the village to Sankaty Head Lighthouse. The charming shell-and-grass footpath winds past summer cottages in bloom before curving out along the steep bluff, with panoramic views of the Atlantic to the right and the expansive grassy lawns of Sconset's oceanfront estates to the left. There is little shade, so bring a hat and plenty of water. The path is flat and unpaved, so be sure to wear proper shoes, too. At the end of the footpath, continue along Baxter Road to reach the red-and-white striped Sankaty Head Lighthouse, a 70-foot landmark dating to 1850. While visitors can explore the grounds, the interior is only open on select "open days" throughout the year.
Back in the heart of Sconset, a beach day should also be on the agenda. Sconset Beach is a wide swath of golden sand facing the Atlantic. The surf is strong, so only confident swimmers should brave the waves, though lifeguards are on duty in the summer. "Saw so many seals playing the rolling surf!" said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "This beach is always gorgeous. The best time of year to go is in late fall when nobody is there."
Though the Sconset Casino tennis club and Sankaty Head Golf Club are private, visitors can play on the public nine-hole Sconset Golf Course, located off Milestone Road on the way into the village. The historic course, established in 1899, is open for play May through October.
Where to stay and eat in Sconset
While downtown Nantucket boasts a lively harbor, pampering hotels, and plenty of shopping and dining, Sconset promises a more peaceful beach escape with few lodging options. The only true hotel in the village is The Summer House which offers adorable one and two-bedroom cottages. Many have private brick patios and expansive ocean views. The property also features the iconic and romantic Summer House Restaurant, set on an expansive lawn overlooking the ocean and serving seafood specialities, such as the Summer House clambake. The Beachside Bistro, an alfresco spot anchored between the hotel's outdoor pool and the beach, offers a more casual setting. For those not staying at The Summer House, cottages and home rentals are available. Sconset makes an excellent base for exploring Nantucket's quiet eastern shore, including Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, a lovely barrier beach with rolling dunes and wildlife views.
Though small, Sconset's dining scene often bring travelers from downtown Nantucket. The Chanticleer, a historic institution, is renowned for its elegant rose garden and atmospheric dining rooms. Open for lunch and dinner, it serves delicious French-inspired cuisine featuring local seafood. Another favorite is the Sconset Cafe known for indulgent dinner dishes such as pork sticky ribs and lobster ravioli. For breakfast and lunch on the go, Claudette's is the popular spot for generously sized sandwiches. Or stop by the Sconset Market, the town's only grocery and general store where you can pick up general provisions, prepared foods, and ice cream.