New Jersey's Shopping Utopia Is A Getaway Packed With Mega Malls And Endless Family-Friendly Adventures
If you want to visit a major shopping destination but your budget doesn't include international airfare, you can still score some stylish clothes and accessories in a suburb outside of New York City. Paramus, New Jersey, was once a farming town known as the "Celery Capital of America," but today it's an area that generates more than $6 billion in retail sales every year.
The city quickly transformed in the early 20th century after the George Washington Bridge opened in 1931 and local highways expanded soon after. That increased access and connectivity resulted in Paramus becoming known as the "Crossroads of Bergen County." The malls in the area don't just have a mix of stores (from H&M to Vuitton), but the lack of state sales tax on most clothing and shoes is a major draw for visitors and Garden State residents alike.
Paramus' shopping destinations cater to luxury-lovers, deal-seekers, and families. One major thing worth noting if you plan to visit Paramus for some retail therapy is that all of Bergen County practices blue laws, which prevent the sale of non-essential items (such as clothes and furniture) on Sundays. Many of the restaurants and movie theater at the malls remain open seven days a week, but the retailers will be closed on Sundays.
Luxury to wallet-friendly shopping in Paramus
Paramus has shopping options galore at your fingertips. The major draw is Westfield Garden State Plaza. It's not America's largest mall, but the size and range of stores are beyond impressive: nearly 300 shops in 2.1 million square feet. Opened in 1957, the mall sees an estimated 20 million visitors every year. You'll find staple retailers like Macy's and Neiman Marcus as well as others that range from wallet-friendly (Old Navy, Urban Outfitters) to super high-end (Burberry, Louis Vuitton). In addition to the retailers, the more than 50 eateries are just as varied. Pick up something light like bubble tea from Kung Fu Tea or an Auntie Anne's pretzel to enjoy while you shop, or sit down for a full culinary experience at Fogo de Chão. What's more, Westfield recently announced expansions to the Garden State Plaza will include transforming the area into a full "town center" with residential buildings, green space, and even a possible hotel.
If the thought of navigating a mega mall feels too overwhelming, just a mile away is the Bergen Town Center with retailers like Target and H&M and restaurants like Olive Garden, Miller's Ale House, and Ruth's Chris Steak House. Also, the Bergen Town Center has quite a few outlets where you're more likely to get better deals, including Sketchers, Adidas, Bloomingdale's, Old Navy, and Kay Jewelers. The town center also hosts community events like rooftop yoga sessions and artisan markets. For more upscale dining options, head over to Ridgewood, also located in Bergen County.
Family-friendly activities in Paramus
Paramus offers plenty of activities for families with children across all age groups. Even if you choose to stick to the Garden State Plaza, you'll have no shortage of entertainment. There's Power Up Arena, a 17,000-square-foot space that includes arcade games, laser tag, a virtual reality station, drone flying courses, and even remote-controlled boat racing in an 18-foot pool. Another fun option sure to be full of TikTok-worthy moments is Dopamine Land, an interactive multisensory experience similar to Tokyo's immersive teamLab Planets museum, with different rooms offering everything from interactive pillow fights to a Scribblescape that encourages you to jot down your thoughts and feelings on a wall.
A family-friendly option for a full day of fun is Van Saun County Park. At 130 acres, the park includes a playground, a carousel, splash pads, and a train ride. Bergen County Zoo, also located in the park, is free for all children under 3 years old and costs $4-10 for non-residents. Children have the opportunity to spot animals like bison, elk, sheep, and goats.
In addition to being a shopping lover's dream, Paramus is only 20 miles from New York City. Driving from the city or even taking a New Jersey Transit bus from New York's Port Authority is a convenient way to get there. For those who choose to fly, Newark Airport is less than an hour away. Just make sure you leave tons of space in your suitcase to bring back your goods.