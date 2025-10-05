New Jersey's Shopping Utopia Is A Getaway Packed With Mega Malls And Endless Family-Friendly Adventures

If you want to visit a major shopping destination but your budget doesn't include international airfare, you can still score some stylish clothes and accessories in a suburb outside of New York City. Paramus, New Jersey, was once a farming town known as the "Celery Capital of America," but today it's an area that generates more than $6 billion in retail sales every year.

The city quickly transformed in the early 20th century after the George Washington Bridge opened in 1931 and local highways expanded soon after. That increased access and connectivity resulted in Paramus becoming known as the "Crossroads of Bergen County." The malls in the area don't just have a mix of stores (from H&M to Vuitton), but the lack of state sales tax on most clothing and shoes is a major draw for visitors and Garden State residents alike.

Paramus' shopping destinations cater to luxury-lovers, deal-seekers, and families. One major thing worth noting if you plan to visit Paramus for some retail therapy is that all of Bergen County practices blue laws, which prevent the sale of non-essential items (such as clothes and furniture) on Sundays. Many of the restaurants and movie theater at the malls remain open seven days a week, but the retailers will be closed on Sundays.