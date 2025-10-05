The World's First Flying Cars Are Finally Coming, And Travelers Can First Spot Them In This Coastal California Region

Self-driving cars once epitomized science fiction, and Waymo's driverless Uber rides across American cities have transformed that fantasy into reality. Now, more mind-blowing futuristic dreams are coming true in California. Fans of the 1960s cartoon "The Jetsons" will appreciate the arrival of the world's first commercially available flying car: the Alef Model A. Based in San Mateo, in the heart of Silicon Valley, where you can rub elbows with tech billionaires, Alef Aeronautics has revealed the first vehicle with vertical takeoff ability to receive the FAA's airworthiness certificate, a document greenlighting flight in the United States. Currently, operations for the vehicle are only allowed at the Hollister and Half Moon Bay airports just south of San Francisco.

How cool would it be to see this streamlined Model A in the sky? With a carbon-fiber mesh body concealing the car's eight propellers, the prototype had liftoff in February 2025 in California. Catching a glimpse of it will probably be the cheapest way to enjoy it. With production expected to begin next year, the Model A's price tag will cost about $300,000 — although the company has already received more than 3,200 preorders.

Whether you're seeking hovercars or checking out San Fran's futuristic advancements, day trips to Hollister and Half Moon Bay are fairly easy. From San Francisco, Half Moon Bay is just a 30-minute drive, and Hollister is about 1.5 hours away (depending on California's infamous traffic). While there is still a long way to go before you can see these futuristic machines hovering overhead, the tech-forward city is one of the best places to spot them.