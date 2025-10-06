This Unforgettable Drive Through California's Redwoods Is A Breathtaking Adventure Lined With Trails

Imagine opening your car windows, breathing in damp pine and moss, and coasting through a tunnel of ancient giants. That's what the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway offers. Nestled deep in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park — an unsung must-visit corner of California full of redwoods and sandy beaches – this 10-mile ribbon of road threads through some of the most majestic old-growth forest remaining.

Because the parkway runs parallel to the scenic, historic U.S. Highway 101, it's an easy detour off the main artery yet feels completely removed from it all. As you drift north or south, the trees stretch skyward, their trunks textured and thick. Ferns pile at their bases, and forest hush becomes the soundtrack. Between the towering giants and the quiet understory, every moment along the parkway becomes a chance to reconnect, reflect, and let nature's serenity take over.

Each turn offers a beckoning pullout or trailhead: Step out at nearby Sue-meg State Park for easy trails, ocean views, and dramatic cliffs. Wander the short, half-mile Ah-Pah trail, or stop at the aptly named Big Tree. Or simply park in a quiet spot and take in the awe of a California sunset. During your drive along Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway, keep an eye out for more than just views. The meadow around Elk Prairie often yields glimpses of Roosevelt elk grazing in golden light — especially near the southern end by the visitor center. This is more than a scenic drive; it's a rolling invitation to connect with land that feels ancient and generous. Every glance outside your window tells a different story, blending into a natural showcase of the West Coast — offering ocean, forest, meadow, and wild, untamed life all in one stretch of highway.