This Unforgettable Drive Through California's Redwoods Is A Breathtaking Adventure Lined With Trails
Imagine opening your car windows, breathing in damp pine and moss, and coasting through a tunnel of ancient giants. That's what the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway offers. Nestled deep in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park — an unsung must-visit corner of California full of redwoods and sandy beaches – this 10-mile ribbon of road threads through some of the most majestic old-growth forest remaining.
Because the parkway runs parallel to the scenic, historic U.S. Highway 101, it's an easy detour off the main artery yet feels completely removed from it all. As you drift north or south, the trees stretch skyward, their trunks textured and thick. Ferns pile at their bases, and forest hush becomes the soundtrack. Between the towering giants and the quiet understory, every moment along the parkway becomes a chance to reconnect, reflect, and let nature's serenity take over.
Each turn offers a beckoning pullout or trailhead: Step out at nearby Sue-meg State Park for easy trails, ocean views, and dramatic cliffs. Wander the short, half-mile Ah-Pah trail, or stop at the aptly named Big Tree. Or simply park in a quiet spot and take in the awe of a California sunset. During your drive along Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway, keep an eye out for more than just views. The meadow around Elk Prairie often yields glimpses of Roosevelt elk grazing in golden light — especially near the southern end by the visitor center. This is more than a scenic drive; it's a rolling invitation to connect with land that feels ancient and generous. Every glance outside your window tells a different story, blending into a natural showcase of the West Coast — offering ocean, forest, meadow, and wild, untamed life all in one stretch of highway.
Your guide to Newton B. Drury Parkway
Along the way, interpretive signs and audio stations tell the stories of the Yurok people and the conservation pioneers such as Newton Drury, whose life's work helped protect these giants. If your heart longs to get off the road, side trails abound. The Prairie Creek-Foothill Loop and other short walks take you deeper into breathing forests and across streams. Don't miss Bike & Hike Day, on the first Saturday of each month from October through May, when vehicles are barred and the full length becomes a human- and pedal-only trail.
To add scenic depth, plan stops in Orick, a gateway town with forest charm, or further north in Klamath or Crescent City. These are your home bases, where you'll find fuel, meals, and maybe a place to lay your head under redwood shadows. As for flying in, the regional Arcata/Eureka Airport (ACV) is your best option, just a 45-minute drive from the parkway. Crescent City's Del Norte Airport (CEC) is another choice if your itinerary tilts north. One thing's certain: No public transit takes you straight into that forest wonderland. Your own wheels are the ticket — and this drive will be your wilderness hug.
Whether you glide slowly beneath towering redwoods, wander quiet trails, or pause to watch wildlife in meadows, this drive is a full sensory experience. Each bend and pullout invites discovery, blending forest, ocean, and open sky into one seamless journey. Nearby towns offer simple comforts, while your own wheels let you explore at your own pace. Whether it's your first visit or a return trip, the Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway leaves an imprint: A reminder of nature's scale, timelessness, and generosity. This is a road that encourages slowing down, breathing deep, and simply being present.