Just North Of New York City Is An Idyllic Riverside Village With Quaint Shops, A Scenic Park, And Historic Charm

The Big Apple is world famous, with a myriad of landmarks that almost everyone can name, as well as incredible NYC neighborhoods. But one of the best ways to truly experience New York is to escape the hustle and avoid overcrowded tourist traps (although some may be worth it). Instead, you can venture into the state's picturesque, lesser-known regions. Dobbs Ferry is one such hidden gem. An idyllic riverside village, it lies north of New York City, just 22 miles from Midtown Manhattan. Imagine: charming shops, tranquil parks, and centuries-old historic charm, all against the iconic Hudson River.

Getting in and out is simple. The Dobbs Ferry North-Metro train station is the closest railway station and promises easy access. While JFK Airport is about an hour's drive away, you can reach Westchester County Airport in less than 30 minutes and LaGuardia Airport in 40 minutes. The village is also well connected to major bus lines. Looking for cozy accommodations? You can book well-known hotels like Hilton Garden Inn Westchester Dobbs Ferry and Westchester Marriott. Or, opt for budget-friendly studio apartments and snug bed-and-breakfasts.