Just North Of New York City Is An Idyllic Riverside Village With Quaint Shops, A Scenic Park, And Historic Charm
The Big Apple is world famous, with a myriad of landmarks that almost everyone can name, as well as incredible NYC neighborhoods. But one of the best ways to truly experience New York is to escape the hustle and avoid overcrowded tourist traps (although some may be worth it). Instead, you can venture into the state's picturesque, lesser-known regions. Dobbs Ferry is one such hidden gem. An idyllic riverside village, it lies north of New York City, just 22 miles from Midtown Manhattan. Imagine: charming shops, tranquil parks, and centuries-old historic charm, all against the iconic Hudson River.
Getting in and out is simple. The Dobbs Ferry North-Metro train station is the closest railway station and promises easy access. While JFK Airport is about an hour's drive away, you can reach Westchester County Airport in less than 30 minutes and LaGuardia Airport in 40 minutes. The village is also well connected to major bus lines. Looking for cozy accommodations? You can book well-known hotels like Hilton Garden Inn Westchester Dobbs Ferry and Westchester Marriott. Or, opt for budget-friendly studio apartments and snug bed-and-breakfasts.
Experience heritage and natural beauty in Dobbs Ferry
History buffs will find Dobbs Ferry a fascinating destination, with a heritage spanning more than three centuries. It was once home to the native Weckquaesgeek community and later to European settlers, who launched a ferry service that ultimately gave the village its name. Today, the village offers walking tours, including audio and landmark tours that bring the region's storied past to life. You can visit charming heritage homes and historic sites, and marvel at the village's timeless architecture. In fact, one of Dobbs Ferry's biggest draws is its walkable appeal, making it best discovered on foot. (Tip: There are several tours conducted throughout the year with varying price ranges, meeting points, and highlights — check the village's official website when planning your trip.)
Another must-see attraction is the Dobbs Ferry Historical Society. Housed in the Mead House on 12 Elm St., the society preserves archives and artifacts of the village's cultural legacy. Visitors are welcome to attend tours, community events, and exhibitions that are frequently organized. While Dobbs Ferry has many scenic parks and recreational spaces, your trip is incomplete without a visit to Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park, where you can stroll, lounge, or play while basking in stunning views of the Hudson River and the Palisades. The park boasts lush greenery — ideal for family picnics — and playgrounds for the little ones to run amok.
Take in more natural beauty and browse charming stores
At the waterpark, you can also explore scenic trails made for peaceful strolls or spend all afternoon kayaking and canoeing. Fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of the park's exercise equipment and open spaces. Or, enjoy moments of solitude while taking in the fresh air. If that's not enough, head to the fishing pier to try your luck and learn about plants and flowers native to Dobbs Ferry as a garden volunteer. One of the best times to visit Dobbs Ferry is in summer, when the park hosts its annual summer music festival, which is free of cost. You can watch local artists perform while kids enjoy jam sessions, curated especially for them.
Beyond the park, the village also teems with quaint stores and boutiques, promising ample opportunities to shop local. Rivertown General is one of its most popular stores. Located at 105 Main St., in the heart of the village, it's known for green and consciously made home goods, ranging from kitchenware to apothecary, stationery, and bar essentials, along with toys and books for children. For a taste of local eats, make your way to MOM (Mom's Organic Market). Housed inside the open-air Rivertowns Square shopping center, you'll find locally sourced fruits, vegetables, organic coffee, and meat. Once all the shopping works up your appetite, you can grab a bite at one of the square's many restaurants. Additionally, with a cinema, spa, and fitness center, you'll be entertained throughout. Ready to explore the area more? Head just north of Dobbs Ferry to the friendly village of Irvington.