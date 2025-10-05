The Most Affordable Digital Nomad Destination Of 2025 Offers Bustling Cities And Breathtaking Beach Escapes
Choosing your digital nomad destination is a decision that can't (and shouldn't) be made lightly. With factors like livability, visas, ease of transportation, language, and good connections with fellow digital nomads in play, finding a country that ticks all these boxes can pose quite a challenge. But if it's affordability you're after, ready your bags and tech for India — which has emerged as the most affordable digital nomad destination of 2025, according to a study by global mobility and investment research firm Global Citizen Solutions. Taking each country's cost of living and coworking desk prices into consideration, the South Asian country scored 99.96% in the study's Economic Index ranking. It even scored ahead of Ecuador in second place by 2.86 percentage points and Malaysia in third place by 5.31 percentage points.
With digital nomads looking for affordable cities as popular hubs grow too expensive, India's affordable cost of living — ranking low in the firm's study — makes it an intriguing and tempting destination to unpack your bags for at least a year, the minimum e-Tourist or Business visa duration offered for digital nomads. To put things into perspective, living in India, rent included, is 40.4% cheaper than living in under-the-radar and budget-friendly Sri Lanka. Better yet, India also allows you to stretch your dollar much further than popular digital nomad destinations like Thailand, where basic utilities will cost twice as much, and renting a centrally-located apartment can cost up to 190% more.
As the seventh-largest country in the world, digital nomads considering India may be asking the question: Where should I base myself? The good news is that you're spoiled for choice, whether you're set on a bustling city or are more inclined to take that laptop to the beach.
Bustling cities for digital nomads
Delhi, India's capital city, can be quite overwhelming and chaotic. That said, remote workers agree that the city's infrastructure, accessible metro system, and ease of meeting fellow travelers give it a major advantage as a digital nomad destination. Plus, Delhi's affordability, reliable internet connection, and coworking spaces are also huge draws for remote workers.
Techies might also want to check out Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore, in South India. Often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India," it's chock-full of trendy dining and shopping spots. And if the number of coworking spaces around the city is any indication, it seems to welcome its fair share of digital nomads. Furthermore, its weather — cooler than other parts of the country — and proximity to green spaces also make it appealing to anyone looking for a perfect balance between work and leisure.
Finally, India's second most populous city, Mumbai, is a cacophony of people, cars, and activity. Quite overwhelming if you're looking for peace and quiet, but right on track for digital nomads seeking a vibrant, fast-paced city for balancing work with play. There are coworking spots aplenty, some of which stretch beyond their roles as office spaces. Doolally, for example, gets a digital nomad thumbs-up from Redditor u/gatzbykid for its "great culture and vibe to work." You can even plug in your laptop with a side of craft beer (it is a microbrewery, after all).
Work remotely from India's breathtaking beaches
For digital nomads looking to swap city skylines for sunsets by the beach, check out Goa. Nestled along India's western coast, the town is known for its wide stretches of beaches and hippie culture. The cost of living in Goa is almost 9% lower than in the capital Delhi, making a strong case for leaving the crowded city behind. Known for its overall safety, a fairly steady internet connection (coworking spaces in northern Goa will have faster internet speeds), and a growing community of digital workers, it's one of the chillest spots for remote workers.
If you think Goa is as relaxed as it gets, though, Gokarna seems intent on proving you wrong. This small southwestern beach town — "hippiedom's final frontier," as EuroNews cheekily called it — offers an even more remote and laid-back atmosphere for those seeking to get some work done with a side of beach. In fact, previous digital nomads praise the coastal town as one of India's top beach destinations, while others suggest that Wi-Fi speeds could be better. Nonetheless, with a growing community of digital nomads settling in town, now may be the perfect time to consider Gokarna as your next remote working location.