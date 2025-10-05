The Most Affordable Digital Nomad Destination Of 2025 Offers Bustling Cities And Breathtaking Beach Escapes

Choosing your digital nomad destination is a decision that can't (and shouldn't) be made lightly. With factors like livability, visas, ease of transportation, language, and good connections with fellow digital nomads in play, finding a country that ticks all these boxes can pose quite a challenge. But if it's affordability you're after, ready your bags and tech for India — which has emerged as the most affordable digital nomad destination of 2025, according to a study by global mobility and investment research firm Global Citizen Solutions. Taking each country's cost of living and coworking desk prices into consideration, the South Asian country scored 99.96% in the study's Economic Index ranking. It even scored ahead of Ecuador in second place by 2.86 percentage points and Malaysia in third place by 5.31 percentage points.

With digital nomads looking for affordable cities as popular hubs grow too expensive, India's affordable cost of living — ranking low in the firm's study — makes it an intriguing and tempting destination to unpack your bags for at least a year, the minimum e-Tourist or Business visa duration offered for digital nomads. To put things into perspective, living in India, rent included, is 40.4% cheaper than living in under-the-radar and budget-friendly Sri Lanka. Better yet, India also allows you to stretch your dollar much further than popular digital nomad destinations like Thailand, where basic utilities will cost twice as much, and renting a centrally-located apartment can cost up to 190% more.

As the seventh-largest country in the world, digital nomads considering India may be asking the question: Where should I base myself? The good news is that you're spoiled for choice, whether you're set on a bustling city or are more inclined to take that laptop to the beach.