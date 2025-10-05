Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains Is A Recreation Area With Camping Spots And Scenic Observation Towers

The Appalachian Mountains that run down the spine of the Eastern Seaboard of the United States offer visitors a host of stellar outdoor experiences, from hiking and mountain biking to camping, fishing, and hunting. These public lands protected as national forests, state forests, or even as national parks, are vital recreation and economic resources for millions of Americans. They attract tourists to the area from all over the world. But one hidden and scenic spot situated in the George Washington-Thomas Jefferson National Forest offers something incredibly unique: an observation tower that allows tourists to take in the sweeping mountain views of five mid-Atlantic American states, all with a host of outdoor recreation opportunities just steps away.

The remote High Knob Recreation Area, situated in extreme southwest Virginia, offers a cool, high-elevation retreat from summer's Appalachian heat. And, for hikers and adventurers, this out-of-the-way recreation spot boasts a stunning observation tower where, from the top, visitors can look out over the vast expanse of Appalachia. The fire-proof observation tower sits at an elevation of more than 4,000 feet above sea level amid the sea of mountains and hardwood forests that offer unmatched outdoor recreation for anyone venturing to this stunning corner of the United States. The High Knob Recreation area is just over three hours by car from Roanoke, Virginia, and its regional airport. What's more, the Washington-Jefferson National Forest is bisected by the renowned Appalachian Trail. Visitors to the area can hike parts of the storied path — the best time of the year to hike the Appalachian Trail is between June and December, starting in Maine and ending in Georgia.