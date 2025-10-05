Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains Is A Recreation Area With Camping Spots And Scenic Observation Towers
The Appalachian Mountains that run down the spine of the Eastern Seaboard of the United States offer visitors a host of stellar outdoor experiences, from hiking and mountain biking to camping, fishing, and hunting. These public lands protected as national forests, state forests, or even as national parks, are vital recreation and economic resources for millions of Americans. They attract tourists to the area from all over the world. But one hidden and scenic spot situated in the George Washington-Thomas Jefferson National Forest offers something incredibly unique: an observation tower that allows tourists to take in the sweeping mountain views of five mid-Atlantic American states, all with a host of outdoor recreation opportunities just steps away.
The remote High Knob Recreation Area, situated in extreme southwest Virginia, offers a cool, high-elevation retreat from summer's Appalachian heat. And, for hikers and adventurers, this out-of-the-way recreation spot boasts a stunning observation tower where, from the top, visitors can look out over the vast expanse of Appalachia. The fire-proof observation tower sits at an elevation of more than 4,000 feet above sea level amid the sea of mountains and hardwood forests that offer unmatched outdoor recreation for anyone venturing to this stunning corner of the United States. The High Knob Recreation area is just over three hours by car from Roanoke, Virginia, and its regional airport. What's more, the Washington-Jefferson National Forest is bisected by the renowned Appalachian Trail. Visitors to the area can hike parts of the storied path — the best time of the year to hike the Appalachian Trail is between June and December, starting in Maine and ending in Georgia.
High Knob is a stellar camping and hiking destination
In addition to its famous observation tower and the views it provides to visitors, the High Knob Recreation Area offers some of the best camping and access to some of the most remote hikes in the eastern United States. High Knob Recreation Area's campground is relatively small — it offers only 14 campsites,and all sites must be reserved in advance by visiting recreation.gov. In addition to the campsites, the recreation area offers a full bathhouse and flush toilets. Campsites are all contained within the recreation area, which also boasts a spring-fed, 4-acre lake that stays cool, even during the sweltering summer months.
Hikers visiting the area can take advantage of nearly 2,000 miles of hiking trails on the Washington-Jefferson National Forest, but the best-known trail at High Knob Recreation Area is the 1-mile, one-way hike to the observation tower. While there are some fiendish trails that challenge even expert hikers in Virginia, the stroll to the observation tower is easy, making the payoff even sweeter. From atop the tower, visitors can gaze out over all of southern Appalachia. The tower also marks the highest point in the U.S. Forest Service's Clinch River Ranger District, making it one of the area's best-known landmarks. But hikes from High Knob Recreation Area can go much further than just to the top of Stone Mountain, where the observation tower rests. From the tower, hikers can access the full High Knob Trail, which stretches 33 miles with difficulty ratings ranging from easy to difficult.
High Knob is a geologically unique area
Not only is the High Knob Recreation Area a remote and out-of-the-way destination for hikers and campers, but it also possesses a unique geological history. Formed over eons thanks to erosion, Stone Mountain, upon which the High Knob Observation Tower sits, marks one of the most significant natural areas in the region. Here, erosion has exposed an ancient karst landscape that stretches from Virginia into Tennessee, and includes the dramatic Natural Tunnel that stretches 850 feet into the karst limestone. In some places within the tunnel, it's 10 stories deep. Visitors to the area can take in the incredible natural cave by visiting Natural Tunnel State Park, which is just 33 miles south of High Knob Recreation Area by car. It's a testament to the ecological diversity of Virginia, which boasts a number of state parks, including the state's most-visited park, full of beaches, swamps, lagoons, and unique trails.
Campers at High Knob Recreation Area can take in a different kind of history altogether. The recreation area was constructed as a Civilian Conservation Corps project in the 1930s, and some of the original structures are still standing and in use today. And, oddly, the nearby observation tower is the second of its kind. The first, completed in the 1970s, was burned to the ground by arsonists. In response, the U.S. Forest Service ensured that the tower rebuilt in 2014 is constructed of fireproof materials. Regardless, a camping trip to High Knob Recreation Area offers some great outdoor adventures, from swimming in the cool lake to the views from the stunning tower, and from day hikes among the hardwoods to geological history tours in Natural Tunnel State Park.