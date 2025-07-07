Hidden In Virginia Beach Is The State's Most Visited Park Full Of Beaches, Swamps, Lagoons, And Unique Trails
Sitting at the intersection of the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean is the prime East Coast seaside resort destination of Virginia Beach. Not only is Virginia Beach the largest city in Virginia, but the Virginia Beach Boardwalk — rich with activities, food, and beauty — may be the world's longest stretch of pleasure beach. As a major summer vacation destination, however, Virginia Beach may be a bit too "touristy" for some travelers. The East Coast has plenty of enchanting nature preserves where you can experience authentic remnants of natural beauty, and travelers with tranquility on their minds may want to seek out quieter coastal destinations. However, for all of its bright lights and beachside hotels, Virginia Beach is not without gorgeous natural preserves. Just a few miles away from the bustling Virginia Beach Boardwalk is the exquisite natural beauty of First Landing State Park.
First Landing State Park draws from the complex interconnection of the Atlantic coastline and the southern mouth of the Chesapeake to forge a vibrant ecosystem defined by forests, wetlands, and lovely beaches. With such abundant natural resources, First Landing State Park is a top-tier destination for all sorts of outdoor activities (particularly hiking). Yet the park also has major historical significance, stemming from a key period in America's colonial history going back more than 400 years! All-in-all, First Landing State Park is a perfect escape from the large crowds and bright lights of Virginia Beach, all while remaining right in Virginia Beach's backyard.
First Landing State Park is a wonderland of natural beauty and American history
First Landing State Park has arguably the best-preserved collection of enchanting marine ecosystems of any other destination along this region of the East Coast. Being so close to both the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay, First Landing State Park's nearly 3,000 acres include rich cypress forests, lagoons, marshes, dunes, upland forests, and scenic beaches. First Landing State Park's forests and wetlands are more than just pretty to look at, however. The park's maritime forest community ecosystem is among the rarest in the world. This particular spot in southeastern Virginia happens to be both the southernmost extent of many temperate zone plant and animal species, and the northernmost extent of many semi-tropical species. Even if you're not a botanist yourself, you can explore First Landing State Park with the delightful knowledge that you're seeing one of the world's rarest collections of ecosystems!
First Landing's geological area (a seaside promontory known as Cape Henry) is not merely a natural wonderland right next to Virginia Beach. The park's name reflects the area's status as the location of the "first landing" of permanent English colonists on what would become the United States. In 1607, a group of English colonists led by Christopher Newport landed at Cape Henry as part of the Virginia Company of London expedition. Though this was not the actual first landing of English colonists in America (that would be the infamous "Lost Colony" of Roanoke around 20 years earlier), nor the site of the eventual permanent settlement of Jamestown (that would be further up the James River), this landing still serves as the "origin story" of Virginia Beach's colonial-era charm still reflected in neighborhoods like nearby Kempsville.
Discover amazing outdoor adventures right next door to Virginia's largest city
Thanks to its abundant beauty, historical significance, and proximity to the state's most populated area, First Landing State Park is Virginia's most-visited state park. Yet this enduring popularity comes from more than beautiful views and convenient access. First Landing is also a rich treasure trove of outdoor fun and recreation. The park contains around 20 miles of well-maintained trails, many of which are great for cycling or jogging. Depending on what you're looking for, you can find short and easy trails along well-paved paths, or longer, more challenging routes through the heart of First Landing's pristine forests and wetlands. No matter which trail you choose, you'll have a great chance of seeing some of First Landing's resident wildlife, including lizards, turtles, snakes, and plenty of bird species.
First Landing State Park's numerous waterways are similarly great for boating and fishing trips. The park's Narrows section includes a convenient boat launch, while its Chesapeake Bay beaches offer terrific swimming opportunities in a much quieter and less crowded setting than you'll likely find in the main beaches of Virginia Beach. First Landing also has a reservable picnic area, complete with fire grills, drinking water, tables, and restroom facilities.
If you're just visiting for the day, First Landing State Park has an entry fee of $4 on weekdays and $5 on weekends per vehicle. For overnight stays, the park also has more than 200 campsites available for between $24 and $32 per night, and 20 cabins for between $94 and $139 a night. Of course, you can still explore Virginia Beach's nearby attractions like the tranquil neighborhood of Linkhorn Park, without straying too far from your forested home away from home at First Landing State Park!