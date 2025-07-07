Hidden In Virginia Beach Is The State's Most Visited Park Full Of Beaches, Swamps, Lagoons, And Unique Trails

First Landing State Park has arguably the best-preserved collection of enchanting marine ecosystems of any other destination along this region of the East Coast. Being so close to both the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay, First Landing State Park's nearly 3,000 acres include rich cypress forests, lagoons, marshes, dunes, upland forests, and scenic beaches. First Landing State Park's forests and wetlands are more than just pretty to look at, however. The park's maritime forest community ecosystem is among the rarest in the world. This particular spot in southeastern Virginia happens to be both the southernmost extent of many temperate zone plant and animal species, and the northernmost extent of many semi-tropical species. Even if you're not a botanist yourself, you can explore First Landing State Park with the delightful knowledge that you're seeing one of the world's rarest collections of ecosystems!

First Landing's geological area (a seaside promontory known as Cape Henry) is not merely a natural wonderland right next to Virginia Beach. The park's name reflects the area's status as the location of the "first landing" of permanent English colonists on what would become the United States. In 1607, a group of English colonists led by Christopher Newport landed at Cape Henry as part of the Virginia Company of London expedition. Though this was not the actual first landing of English colonists in America (that would be the infamous "Lost Colony" of Roanoke around 20 years earlier), nor the site of the eventual permanent settlement of Jamestown (that would be further up the James River), this landing still serves as the "origin story" of Virginia Beach's colonial-era charm still reflected in neighborhoods like nearby Kempsville.