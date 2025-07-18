Virginia's Appalachian Mountains Boast This Fiendish Trail That Challenges Even Expert Hikers

While the pleasant climb up Mount Rogers, Virginia's highest point, passes wild ponies and stunning views, tackling the Devil's Marbleyard may feel like going toe-to-toe with the devil himself. This epic 4-mile, out-and-back journey encompasses a beautiful walk, a scramble over boulders the size of large vehicles, and an element of danger through the heart of Virginia's Appalachian mountains. And not to mention, one heck of a full-body workout. All in all, the hike to Devil's Marbleyard normally averages about six hours in total, perfect for a summer morning or a clear fall afternoon.

The Devil's Marbleyard not only stands out for being one of the most challenging in the state but also for its geologic composition and origin. Millions of years ago, geologists believe the area around Devil's Marbleyard was a beach that was compressed into quartzite near an ancient sea. Unlike in other parts of North America, geologists believe it wasn't cold enough to form glaciers; however, water froze and thawed into rock, which likely broke off into massive chunks and tumbled down the mountain. According to a local legend, though, the boulders are the remains of an altar on top of the mountain that was struck by lightning.

Start your hike from the Devil's Marbleyard parking lot at the Belfast Trailhead, just a few minutes away from the Natural Bridge State Park in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. From Lynchburg and Roanoke (the closest major cities with airports), it's about an hour's drive. If you plan to hike on the weekends, note that the tiny parking lot at the Belfast Trailhead is frequently full, and cars may be towed.