Louisiana's Little-Known City Offers The Perfect Blend Of Nostalgic Americana And Hands-On Wildlife Experiences

Jennings, Louisiana, admittedly isn't as well known as some of the state's other cities, such as New Orleans, where the city's shotgun cottages and unique architecture blend perfectly with mansions in the Garden District. That said, visitors shouldn't overlook this little-known community that offers plenty of wildlife experiences (some hands-on) and nostalgic Americana. Once a railroad depot that marked the halfway point between Lake Charles and Lafayette, the town of around 9,100 residents offers plenty of family-friendly activities and adventures to explore and enjoy.

Jennings was home to the state's first oil well in 1901, and oil (along with agriculture) still plays a vital role in the community's economy. So vital, in fact, that the city is home to the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park (easily accessible from Interstate 10). The must-visit park has a tourist information office, a 10-acre pond perfect for fishing, a walking track (.6 miles), and a playground. Also on-site is the Gator Chateau, where guests will learn about what alligators eat, where they live, and how they grow. Before you leave, you will get an opportunity to have your picture taken while holding a baby gator. Visit on Friday nights during the summer to watch them feed the gators; every other Saturday, they have an acoustic Cajun Jam.

Former general store turned museum, the W. H. Tupper Museum gives visitors a glimpse into the past when general stores were vital to residents. They were the place to get groceries, household items, the mail, and, most importantly, the news and gossip of the day. Housed inside the city hall building, the Zigler Art Museum has numerous exhibits that primarily focus on Louisiana artists; there is also an on-site gift shop with Louisiana souvenirs.