Louisiana's Little-Known City Offers The Perfect Blend Of Nostalgic Americana And Hands-On Wildlife Experiences
Jennings, Louisiana, admittedly isn't as well known as some of the state's other cities, such as New Orleans, where the city's shotgun cottages and unique architecture blend perfectly with mansions in the Garden District. That said, visitors shouldn't overlook this little-known community that offers plenty of wildlife experiences (some hands-on) and nostalgic Americana. Once a railroad depot that marked the halfway point between Lake Charles and Lafayette, the town of around 9,100 residents offers plenty of family-friendly activities and adventures to explore and enjoy.
Jennings was home to the state's first oil well in 1901, and oil (along with agriculture) still plays a vital role in the community's economy. So vital, in fact, that the city is home to the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park (easily accessible from Interstate 10). The must-visit park has a tourist information office, a 10-acre pond perfect for fishing, a walking track (.6 miles), and a playground. Also on-site is the Gator Chateau, where guests will learn about what alligators eat, where they live, and how they grow. Before you leave, you will get an opportunity to have your picture taken while holding a baby gator. Visit on Friday nights during the summer to watch them feed the gators; every other Saturday, they have an acoustic Cajun Jam.
Former general store turned museum, the W. H. Tupper Museum gives visitors a glimpse into the past when general stores were vital to residents. They were the place to get groceries, household items, the mail, and, most importantly, the news and gossip of the day. Housed inside the city hall building, the Zigler Art Museum has numerous exhibits that primarily focus on Louisiana artists; there is also an on-site gift shop with Louisiana souvenirs.
Outdoor exploration and downtown nostalgia
Looking for something a bit wilder to do? Jennings has several places nearby where you can have a wildlife experience, albeit very different than the "wild-life experience" you have on Bourbon Street. Both the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area and the Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge are about 30 miles or so from Jennings. Fishing and boating are great ways to spend your time at either location; Lacassine has a boat launch and handicapped-accessible piers. There is a 2-mile trail with an observation at White Lake, while Lacassine offers hiking/biking trails with plenty of spots for berry-picking and a 3-mile car tour. In addition to several species of mammals and reptiles, White Lake Wetlands is home to almost 175 species of birds; it isn't uncommon for thousands and thousands of geese and ducks to call Lacassine their winter home.
Jennings is also home to some amazing antique stores; browsing through them is like walking back in time to simpler days. Be sure to peruse Main Street Antiques, Re-Market, and The Steamer Trunk for antiques and vintage products; you never know what treasures you will find in these stores. The historic Strand Theatre, an Art Deco-style theater built around 1939, is where the local community theatre group, "A Block Off Broadway," puts on performances for residents and visitors a few times a year. Tours of the theatre are available, but you have to make an appointment. The Strand also shows movies and hosts special events, such as the annual Cajun Squeezebox Shootout Accordion Competition, held in February or March.
Planning your trip to Jennings
Jennings is located just off Interstate 10, as well as U.S. Highway 90, making it easy to travel there by car. Prefer to fly? Baton Rouge's Metropolitan Airport is about 90 miles away; rent a car, hire a taxi, or use a ride-share service to get to Jennings. After an adventurous day, you're probably going to want a bite to eat and a comfortable place to spend the night.
Staying true to their Cajun/Acadian roots, there are plenty of Cajun and seafood restaurants in town. Tuck into fried catfish at Gumbeaux's Bar and Grill, enjoy a fried shrimp and fried fish combination platter at Green's Cafe, and find out how the Boudin King earned its name. Jennings has a few national-chain hotels to choose from, including a Hampton Inn and Suites, a Days Inn, and a Motel 6.
Before you leave Jennings, visiting the park at Lake Arthur, 10 miles away, is a must-do experience. The 11-acre park is tucked away on the north shore of the freshwater lake; it has a beach just perfect for soaking up the sun and doing some swimming. The park is home to ten picnic pavilions with grills, a concrete boardwalk stretches out over the lake, and plenty of live oak trees to give you shade. Lake Arthur itself is stunning; it is surrounded by cypress and live oak trees and is perfect for boating, fishing, water skiing, and watching for wildlife. Looking for another little-known Louisiana lake? Visit Caney Lake, located at Jimmie Davis State Park, and explore its underrated beach with recreation-friendly waters.