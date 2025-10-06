California's Secret City Near Palm Springs Is A Thriving Vacation Destination With A Prestigious Arts Festival

California is a bit of a unicorn state. It's known for its laidback coastal cities with sandy beaches, islands reminiscent of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and an impressive lineup of national parks and ski resorts. California seems to have it all, and then some. When most people think of the state's cultural hotspots, Los Angeles and San Francisco probably spring to mind — and for good reason. These cities are among the most diverse and artistically influential in the world. But beyond the major hubs lies a secret city near Palm Springs with a thriving arts and culture scene that rivals the best anywhere.

The Indian Wells Arts Festival is one of the biggest celebrations of art and culture in the Palm Springs area. It all goes down in Indian Wells, a small desert city about 15 miles southeast of Palm Springs, and 20 minutes from the Palm Springs International Airport. Getting there is easy, with flights from across the United States and Canada landing directly at this regional hub. If you're traveling by car, the city is about 122 miles from Los Angeles and San Diego, 253 miles from Phoenix, Arizona, and roughly 294 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Indian Wells is considered part of the Greater Palm Springs area, California's iconic inland mid-century vacation destination best known for hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. And while the Indian Wells Arts Festival doesn't draw the crowds and global attention of Coachella, the event does bring in an eclectic mix of traditional, modern, and abstract art, in countless unique forms. Set on the grounds of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which is transformed into an open-air gallery, vendors and artists showcase everything from pottery to blown glass to mixed-media paintings — all set to a backdrop of live jazz.