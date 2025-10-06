California's Secret City Near Palm Springs Is A Thriving Vacation Destination With A Prestigious Arts Festival
California is a bit of a unicorn state. It's known for its laidback coastal cities with sandy beaches, islands reminiscent of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and an impressive lineup of national parks and ski resorts. California seems to have it all, and then some. When most people think of the state's cultural hotspots, Los Angeles and San Francisco probably spring to mind — and for good reason. These cities are among the most diverse and artistically influential in the world. But beyond the major hubs lies a secret city near Palm Springs with a thriving arts and culture scene that rivals the best anywhere.
The Indian Wells Arts Festival is one of the biggest celebrations of art and culture in the Palm Springs area. It all goes down in Indian Wells, a small desert city about 15 miles southeast of Palm Springs, and 20 minutes from the Palm Springs International Airport. Getting there is easy, with flights from across the United States and Canada landing directly at this regional hub. If you're traveling by car, the city is about 122 miles from Los Angeles and San Diego, 253 miles from Phoenix, Arizona, and roughly 294 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Indian Wells is considered part of the Greater Palm Springs area, California's iconic inland mid-century vacation destination best known for hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. And while the Indian Wells Arts Festival doesn't draw the crowds and global attention of Coachella, the event does bring in an eclectic mix of traditional, modern, and abstract art, in countless unique forms. Set on the grounds of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which is transformed into an open-air gallery, vendors and artists showcase everything from pottery to blown glass to mixed-media paintings — all set to a backdrop of live jazz.
Indian Wells is home to no less than seven private country clubs and golf resorts
It may not be by the beach or on the banks of Lake Tahoe, but Indian Wells is a thriving tourist destination, particularly popular for its high-end conference centers and golf clubs. In the late 1800s, the town sat along the Southern Pacific Railroad and was known as a classic Southern ranching stop, complete with cowboys and the occasional dramatic shootout.
Its story took a glamorous turn in the 1950s, when the Indian Wells Country Club was founded along with several other clubs. From that point on, Indian Wells and neighboring Palm Springs became synonymous with luxurious, members-only clubs and residential resorts. Today, these include Eldorado Country Club, The Vintage Club, Desert Horizons Country Club, Toscana Country Club, and Palm Desert Country Club, each with its own signature golf courses, sports facilities, and spas. The city's mission statement underscores that reputation: Indian Wells is committed to "create an unsurpassed quality of life for residents and guests by providing superior public safety, exceptional service and outstanding amenities that will further enhance our image as a prestigious community and international resort destination."
Golf may be the city's signature sport, but Indian Wells is also renowned for the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, a premier venue that puts the city on the global sporting map. The facility includes 29 tennis courts and a grand stadium with a seating capacity of 16,000, making it the second-largest outdoor tennis arena in the world. Every year, it hosts the BNP Paribas Open, a prestigious tournament that attracts some of the world's top players — often described as California's Wimbledon.
The Indian Wells Arts Festival is one of the most celebrated cultural events in California
Indian Wells isn't only about tennis and golf. The city also hosts the Indian Wells Arts Festivals, ranked among the top 100 art shows of the decade in the United States by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Held each spring at the iconic Indian Wells Tennis Garden, this three-day event features over 200 exhibits showcasing thousands of artworks across more than 25 art movements. Tickets start at $15 per person, an affordable way to experience such a vibrant celebration of creativity.
The 2022 festival, its 18th edition, attracted around 10,000 visitors. On display are paintings, mixed-media 3D artwork, sculptures, fashion and other wearable art, photography, and jewelry. Some of the works on show have even gone on to earn permanent placement at prestigious institutions such as the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art and the Kyoto Museum in Japan. The festival's primary goal is to connect artists with potential buyers and collectors. While it draws international participants all the way from Africa, Japan, Europe, and South America, around 25% of the featured artists hail from Southern California.
Food vendors are scattered throughout the venue, along with popular stops like the Oasis Bar and Champagne Circle, which serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. One patron from nearby La Quinta summed the event up perfectly on Yelp: "My choice for the best arts festival in the desert! We look forward to it every year. A wonderful variety of high quality art – there's something for everyone's taste." They also mentioned the kids' arts project area and the sweeping desert views from the venue.