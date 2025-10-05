How To Get The Most Out Of Both Passports At The Airport If You Have Dual Citizenship

Having dual citizenship when traveling is rarely, if ever, a negative. As a dual citizen with two passports, you may have more privileges in certain countries than someone who only has one, especially if you're holding Europe's most powerful passport for 2025. One of the only downsides to having two passports is figuring out how to use them effectively while traveling. Fortunately, you can easily navigate this dilemma by learning a few key approaches when exiting and entering countries.

The most important thing to remember is that whichever document you use to enter a foreign country, you must use the same passport when leaving that country. While Croatia has an all-new travel entry process that ditches passport stamps, it's always important to use the same document the country has on its system, stamp or no stamp. Using a different one could cause unnecessary dramas and delays when exiting. If America is one of your two citizenships, you'll also need to always show your U.S. passport when entering or exiting the country. This is actually a legal requirement for all citizens, so it's really important not to forget.

However, if you're traveling to Europe and have both U.S. and Italian citizenship, for example, you would use your U.S. passport when leaving America, then your Italian one upon arrival in Europe. On the way home, you would use your Italian passport when exiting Europe and your U.S. documents when re-entering America. Your U.S. passport limits you to only 90 days within the Schengen Area (comprised of 27 European countries) without a visa, while your Italian citizenship grants you unlimited visa-free time and travel. It also grants you other rights within the EU, including traveling with pets. The same process typically applies when traveling to many other countries around the world, provided you have the relevant citizenship.