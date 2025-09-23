This European Country Will Roll Out An All-New Travel Entry Process That Ditches Passport Stamps

In Croatia and the rest of the EU, passport stamps will soon be a thing of the past. The new EES system is in the process of being implemented, so if you have plans to visit Croatia after mid-October or any other EU country after the spring of 2026, you will have to use this new border crossing procedure.

The system collects and stores biometric data about travelers, which means images of their faces and fingerprints, in order to correctly identify them, reduce human trafficking cases, and attempt to reduce the risk of terrorist attacks. Over time, this process will be increasingly automated with a self-service kiosk for travelers to use. If you're headed to Croatia soon, or whenever you decide to go into a country using the EES, you will have to provide that biometric info for them to verify your identity in the future.

While the EES is expected to generally speed up border crossings, this process might take a little longer the first time. Instead of giving you a passport stamp, a passport control officer will take your picture and fingerprint you. If you want to get through border control and be looking at the brilliant night sky in the pretty Croatian island town of Jelsa as soon as possible, you should look into the Frontex "Travel to Europe" mobile app, which can allow you to upload that data in advance and save you time at the airport.