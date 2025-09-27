This Country Known For Tourism Holds Europe's Most Powerful Passport For 2025

Here's something you may not know: Not all passports are made equal. In fact, those little rectangular booklets that every traveler should know inside and out can actually differ quite a bit depending on where they're issued and where you hold citizenship. Some will get you those sought-after visa waivers in hundreds of destinations. Others, not so much. It's no new phenomenon. In fact, so-called "passport power" has been measured and ranked for over 10 years on the Passport Index run by Arton Capital. And there's one European gem that stands out very near the tip-top of the list: Spain.

Yep, of all EU countries out there, it was the home of flamenco, tapas, Don Quixote, and the world's largest number of Blue Flag beaches that scored the best. The Iberian nation came in with a jealousy-inducing (at least if you're not Spanish!) second place. That put it right alongside Singapore, and just one position lower than the UAE, which boasts the world's overall most powerful passport. According to the Passport Index's latest report, a Spanish passport gives holders visa-free access to a whopping 131 countries, with a visa on arrival available in a further 44 places around the globe.

How do these rankings work, you ask? Arton adds up the total number of countries that travelers can visit with a particular passport without having to apply for a visa, and then weighs that alongside the United Nations' Human Development Index (UNDP HDI). The outcome is a league table that elevates passports that make traveling a cinch, and then decides tied places using data on living standards, health, and education.