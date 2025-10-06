The 'Icebox Of The Nation' Is A Tiny Michigan Gem With Year-Round Adventure, Dining, And Antique Shopping

Cities and nicknames go hand in hand. Paris is the "City of Light" because it was the first European city to adopt gas lighting in the early 1800s. The much newer "City of Angels" gets its very literal English nickname from its original Spanish name, Los Angeles ("The Angels"). And about 1,900 miles northeast of Los Angeles is a nickname loaded with as much idiosyncratic quirkiness as the village it belongs to: "Icebox of the Nation," Pellston, Michigan (population: about 800). Pellston sits near the northern tip of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, about a 3.5-hour drive from Grand Rapids. But it has three key essentials going for it: Scrumptious food, eccentric shopping, and proximity to nature.

Looking at a map, readers won't have a hard time guessing why Pellston is called the "Icebox of the Nation." It's cold — really, really cold. Pellston averages 165 days per year below freezing, thanks to being sandwiched between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron in a valley where cold air flows and settles. Locals and visitors can take this as a reason to stay inside and eat, or to venture into the woods or onto the lakes.

On the restaurant front, Pellston has local favorites like Dam Site Inn, complete with retro spinning chairs that look lifted from a 1950s sci-fi movie and a museum-looking section replete with antique porcelain and even a suit of armor. Those antiques might have come from one of Pellston's three downtown antique shops, all within a 5-minute walk of each other on Route 31: Spare Room Antiques, Antiques Art & Collectibles, and Vintage Goods. Just don't wander too far in winter unless you intend to do some cross-country skiing.