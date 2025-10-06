This Smoky Mountain Favorite Tops The 2025 Best Theme Park List, Edging Out A Disney Icon
Move out of the way, Disney World, there's a new sheriff in town. Well, the sheriff has been in town for quite a while, actually, but she is victorious again! A staple of Southern road-trip travel that attracts families from all over the country, many of whom return year after year, this beloved Smoky Mountain area park topped the 2025 best theme park list this year: Dollywood.
TripAdvisor just released its 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards list, and Dollywood took the top spot. Named for the park's founder, country icon Dolly Parton, the park and its two connected resorts are located in the Smoky Mountain region of Tennessee, where Parton was raised. The park originally opened in 1986, and it continues to grow in size and appeal. Announced just this month, Tennessee's famous theme park is building a trailblazing new ride sure to delight thrill seekers.
This is the third time in the last four years that Dollywood has been named the top theme park in America. An impressive run, given it shares the list with several Disney and Universal theme parks. This year, Disney's Magic Kingdom park came in second, and its Hollywood Studios park came in fourth. Dollywood also ranked within the top 25 amusement parks in the world at number 11. It's the only U.S. park to make the list. There's so much to do on the route to Dollywood as well; this scenic road trip connects Dollywood, Graceland, and New Orleans' jazz scene with iconic music stops. So, the next time you're driving through Tennessee, consider adding this iconic theme park to your itinerary.
How to spend a day at Dollywood
Be sure to arrive at Dollywood early, and before the park gets too crowded, start your day with some rides. Dollywood is beloved because it is simultaneously great for small children and adults. While the park has plenty of age-appropriate rides for every member of the family, it also has coasters for those seeking a hit of adrenaline at an amusement park. Intense coasters like Big Bear Mountain and Dragonflier, or rides like the Drop Line and Barnstormer, are perfect for anyone looking for a thrill.
Like its counterparts on the list, there's a lot more than just rides at Dollywood. Seeing a show is a perfect way to break up a day in the park, take a break between rides, and get some shade. Be sure to catch at least one while you're in the park. You could see Dolly Parton's niece in "Heidi Parton's Kin & Friends," enjoy the Smoky Mountain String Band, savor the Wild Roots Band, or listen to Dollywood's Southern gospel group, The Kingdom Heirs. Most acts celebrate local arts and genres that have their roots in Tennessee, but others entertain small children or offer something you probably haven't seen before.
You need to eat during a long day. Dollywood has restaurants and food halls serving Southern favorites, plus a BBQ restaurant, two pizza spots, and several booths around the park that sell snacks to get you through the day. With all the food, fun, and fascinating things to do, you'll be glad you stopped by.