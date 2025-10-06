This Smoky Mountain Favorite Tops The 2025 Best Theme Park List, Edging Out A Disney Icon

Move out of the way, Disney World, there's a new sheriff in town. Well, the sheriff has been in town for quite a while, actually, but she is victorious again! A staple of Southern road-trip travel that attracts families from all over the country, many of whom return year after year, this beloved Smoky Mountain area park topped the 2025 best theme park list this year: Dollywood.

TripAdvisor just released its 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards list, and Dollywood took the top spot. Named for the park's founder, country icon Dolly Parton, the park and its two connected resorts are located in the Smoky Mountain region of Tennessee, where Parton was raised. The park originally opened in 1986, and it continues to grow in size and appeal. Announced just this month, Tennessee's famous theme park is building a trailblazing new ride sure to delight thrill seekers.

This is the third time in the last four years that Dollywood has been named the top theme park in America. An impressive run, given it shares the list with several Disney and Universal theme parks. This year, Disney's Magic Kingdom park came in second, and its Hollywood Studios park came in fourth. Dollywood also ranked within the top 25 amusement parks in the world at number 11. It's the only U.S. park to make the list. There's so much to do on the route to Dollywood as well; this scenic road trip connects Dollywood, Graceland, and New Orleans' jazz scene with iconic music stops. So, the next time you're driving through Tennessee, consider adding this iconic theme park to your itinerary.