This Tucked-Away City Is Home To Mississippi's Highest Peak, Endless Outdoor Fun, And Shimmering Waters

North America has many stunning peaks, like Mount Kinley within its underrated national park, which is the highest on the continent. Visitors to Mississippi can leave their mountaineering gear at home, but in the hills just south of Iuka you can find Woodall Mountain, which quietly holds the title of Mississippi's highest point at 806 feet. While it doesn't involve a strenuous climb, this peak offers a compelling past as during the Battle of Iuka in September 1862, Union forces used its height to launch artillery on Confederate troops in the town below. This makes it the only state high point with documented Civil War action.

To reach the summit, follow Highway 25 south from Iuka's Highway 72/25 junction, then turn onto a series of county roads marked with signage for Woodall Mountain. The final mile up is a steep gravel road that's generally manageable for two-wheel drive vehicles. When the access gate is closed, visitors can still walk the mile-long stretch, gaining about 200 feet in elevation.

At the top, you'll find a summit sign, historic plaque, visitor log, and bench within a tree-lined clearing. While views are limited, visitors get a sense of achievement with the comparatively short hike. Preparation is key: bring water, wear appropriate footwear, and avoid hiking in extreme heat. The area lacks public facilities, so plan accordingly. Visitors can bring their dogs, but make sure that they are leashed.