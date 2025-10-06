This Tucked-Away City Is Home To Mississippi's Highest Peak, Endless Outdoor Fun, And Shimmering Waters
The city of Iuka in Tishomingo County is worth a visit for tourists who want to experience the southern charm of Mississippi. Founded in the mid-1800s with the arrival of the Memphis and Charleston Railroad, Iuka played a notable role in the Civil War and became the county seat in 1880. Nestled in Mississippi's northeast corner, Iuka is approximately 108 miles southeast of the most walkable city in Tennessee, Memphis.
For visitors planning to stay a while, accommodation options are as varied as the scenery. The well-rated Heritage Place Hotel offers modern comforts and friendly service, while Mill Creek Marina adds lakefront cabin rentals and boat access for those who want to stay close to the city's glistening waters. History lovers can opt for The Painted Lady, a 1859 Victorian estate turned elegant bed and breakfast and event venue. Once visitors get comfy in Iuka, they can gain access to Mississippi's highest point, exciting outdoor fun, and the sparkling waters of Pickwick Lake.
How to reach Woodall Mountain
North America has many stunning peaks, like Mount Kinley within its underrated national park, which is the highest on the continent. Visitors to Mississippi can leave their mountaineering gear at home, but in the hills just south of Iuka you can find Woodall Mountain, which quietly holds the title of Mississippi's highest point at 806 feet. While it doesn't involve a strenuous climb, this peak offers a compelling past as during the Battle of Iuka in September 1862, Union forces used its height to launch artillery on Confederate troops in the town below. This makes it the only state high point with documented Civil War action.
To reach the summit, follow Highway 25 south from Iuka's Highway 72/25 junction, then turn onto a series of county roads marked with signage for Woodall Mountain. The final mile up is a steep gravel road that's generally manageable for two-wheel drive vehicles. When the access gate is closed, visitors can still walk the mile-long stretch, gaining about 200 feet in elevation.
At the top, you'll find a summit sign, historic plaque, visitor log, and bench within a tree-lined clearing. While views are limited, visitors get a sense of achievement with the comparatively short hike. Preparation is key: bring water, wear appropriate footwear, and avoid hiking in extreme heat. The area lacks public facilities, so plan accordingly. Visitors can bring their dogs, but make sure that they are leashed.
Iuka's outdoor offerings
With its tranquil parks, scenic lakes, and well-managed marinas, Iuka offers a wealth of outdoor activities for those looking to relax and reconnect with nature. The centerpiece is Pickwick Lake, a sprawling reservoir fed by the Tennessee River that stretches across Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. As one of the region's most expansive and picturesque freshwater bodies, it draws boaters, anglers, and swimmers throughout the year.
Just off Highway 25, visitors can find Mississippi's underrated J.P. Coleman State Park, which has plenty of attractions like a hidden waterfall, a boat launch, shaded hiking trails, a dedicated swimming pool, and ample space to cast a line. Other green spaces, such as Mineral Springs Park and Jay Bird Park, enhance Iuka's outdoor offerings with picnic areas, gazebos, and recreational courts.
There are also charming marinas around Pickwick Lake that are worth a visit. Safe Harbor Aqua Yacht Marina, 13 miles north of Iuka, features full-service amenities like rental boats, a fuel dock, a ship's store, tennis courts, and a seasonal restaurant. Mill Creek Marina offers covered slips, a boat ramp, and 24-foot Tritoon rentals ideal for group outings. For adventurous visitors, Cooper Falls, a stunning, boat-access-only waterfall located near the Mississippi-Alabama border on Pickwick Lake's eastern shore, is something that should be on their list when they visit the city.