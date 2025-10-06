New York's Own 'Emerald Isle' Is A Catskills Getaway With Irish-American Heritage, Festivals, And Lush Views

There have always been strong ties between the U.S and Ireland, especially throughout New York, Boston, and Chicago. You may be familiar with historic landmarks like Ellis Island (a harbor island that gives you a unique look into American history) or the various neighborhoods within Queens that attracted Irish workers over the years, which give you a glimpse into Irish emigration and culture. Yet, there is a place in New York that also boasts a rich Irish American heritage, and chances are, you may not even be aware of it.

This Catskills gem is known as New York's "Emerald Isle," and if you haven't yet made the trip across the Atlantic, you should consider stopping by the "Irish Alps" for a taste of authentic Irish culture and stunning beauty. Although Ireland is nowhere near the true European Alps, which dominate Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and France's landscapes, you can get the best of both worlds while visiting the Irish Alps in New York.

The Irish Alps became known as such since it was a vacation haven for Irish New Yorkers back in the day, yet the Irish also claimed their very own part of the Catskills, too, since the green rolling landscapes reminded them of home. Around the area of East Durham, which is just 39 miles from Albany International Airport, Irish heritage is alive and well. From the Irish pubs to the Irish-themed lodgings, you will be forgiven for thinking you have landed in the land of leprechauns.