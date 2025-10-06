New York's Own 'Emerald Isle' Is A Catskills Getaway With Irish-American Heritage, Festivals, And Lush Views
There have always been strong ties between the U.S and Ireland, especially throughout New York, Boston, and Chicago. You may be familiar with historic landmarks like Ellis Island (a harbor island that gives you a unique look into American history) or the various neighborhoods within Queens that attracted Irish workers over the years, which give you a glimpse into Irish emigration and culture. Yet, there is a place in New York that also boasts a rich Irish American heritage, and chances are, you may not even be aware of it.
This Catskills gem is known as New York's "Emerald Isle," and if you haven't yet made the trip across the Atlantic, you should consider stopping by the "Irish Alps" for a taste of authentic Irish culture and stunning beauty. Although Ireland is nowhere near the true European Alps, which dominate Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and France's landscapes, you can get the best of both worlds while visiting the Irish Alps in New York.
The Irish Alps became known as such since it was a vacation haven for Irish New Yorkers back in the day, yet the Irish also claimed their very own part of the Catskills, too, since the green rolling landscapes reminded them of home. Around the area of East Durham, which is just 39 miles from Albany International Airport, Irish heritage is alive and well. From the Irish pubs to the Irish-themed lodgings, you will be forgiven for thinking you have landed in the land of leprechauns.
Delve into East Durham's Irish heritage
Upon arrival, you won't have to venture far to notice the connections to the Emerald Isle, especially if you decide to stay in The Shamrock House or McGrath's Edgewood Falls. McGraths may be right up your alley if you're craving authentic Irish hospitality, delicious local food, and a premium pint in their on-site Irish pub. Staying true to tradition, the Irish Alps are known for their Irish-owned resorts, and Gavin's Resort and Country Inn is a fine example of this.
If you're looking for local attractions, you should check out the Irish Cultural Center, which is conveniently located next to Reilly's Bar & Restaurant (for a research pint of course). This cultural center is a one-stop shop for all things Irish, and you can find out about local sports events and Irish festivals. To really soak up the vibrant Irish spirit, why not go to a local Gaelic football or hurling event, a pastime that brings the whole Irish American community together.
New York boasts a historic Bronx street once known as the Irish 5th Avenue, as well as America's oldest Irish pub, dating back to 1854. You will even find a pub called "The Full Shilling," which was literally shipped from Ireland to New York City. Despite the fact that there are endless Irish connections in New York City, the Irish Alps offers something a little different, and dare we say it, a little off the tourist trail too. This is why East Durham is a fantastic destination to experience a unique Irish experience in beautiful surroundings.
Things to see and do around the Irish Alps
One of the best things to do when visiting here is to attend an Irish music festival. Some of the most prominent cultural festivals include the East Durham Memorial Day Weekend Irish Festival, which is held every May and showcases Irish heritage in the form of traditional music, dancing, and storytelling, attracting nearly 20,000 people. Catskills Irish Arts Week hosts a mix of evening concerts, Irish-themed lectures, and céilí (a traditional Irish social event which typically involves dancing). If you stick around long enough, you may even get the chance to pick up a few words "As Gaeilge" (in the Irish language).
Other unmissable events held throughout the year include the Traditional Irish Music Festival, East Durham Feis, and the Celtic Festival. When it comes to food, you can't miss out on indulging in some Irish grub, and you'll find typical Irish dishes like a full Irish breakfast at McGrath's, bangers with colcannon mash (sausages with a mix of mashed potatoes and kale) at Reilly's, and Guinness on tap at the Five Furlongs Tavern.
The Irish Alps are a joy to explore, and hiking, biking, and golfing opportunities await. You'll also find a host of local attractions like the Catskills Mountain Railroad, Howe Caverns, and Zoom Flume Water Park, just a short drive from East Durham. To pick up a few gifts or to browse antiques and local crafts, the Market Place in East Durham is well worth a visit. You never know what kind of timeless treasures or vintage items you may stumble upon from times past — perhaps some that may have originated in the Emerald Isle.