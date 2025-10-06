Nestled Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Lakeside Haven With Antique Shops, Eclectic Dining, And Murals
If lakeside charm coupled with small-town vibes sounds like your perfect match, then Delavan, Wisconsin is a great spot to keep on your radar, with its wide range of antique shops, eateries, art, and nature activities to enjoy. An hour from either Milwaukee or Madison, Delavan also has an interesting place in American history that you might find surprising.
A unique claim to fame for the city is that it has roots in the circus world. In the mid- to late-1800s, Delavan was dubbed the capital of the American circus, as its verdant pastures and clean water provided the perfect place for horses and other circus animals to rest when on tour with traveling shows. Eventually, hundreds of clowns, circus performers, and animals from over 25 different circus groups would spend their winters in Delavan. Then in 1871, P. T. Barnum's "Greatest Show on Earth" was founded in Delavan and eventually acquired by another Wisconsin-based show, none other than the Ringling Bros. Circus. The sprawling site in Delavan where circus teams would hunker down in the winter would ultimately become the chic and award-winning Lake Lawn Resort, which now serves as a base for water sports on Lake Delavan.
Circus roots aside, Delavan is an ideal spot for lake aficionados. Its nearly 2,000-acre namesake lake is only minutes from its downtown, which is also just 20 minutes from Como Lake and the more famous Lake Geneva. Delavan is also located just under an hour from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), the closest international airport. If you start there, you can make a stop at Milwaukee's German-inspired brewery on your way to Delavan.
Exploring the town of Delavan and environs
Delavan's historic downtown is a charming pocket of Victorian architecture with eclectic shops and artisanal dining options. It's a popular spot for antiquing, and visitors will enjoy searching for hidden gems here. On downtown Delavan's Walworth Avenue, you can peruse antiques and treasures at Remember When Antiques and Collectibles, J.M.J. Antiques & Trading, Lauren's Antique and Art Centre, and Unique Home Decor, the largest estate sale company in the region, which sources unique finds from local lakefront homes all the way to Chicago. Other quirky shops include The Stitchery, the oldest quilt shop in Wisconsin, and Hero's Ink Comics, Cards, and Collectibles, which also hosts Magic: The Gathering tournaments.
You certainly won't go hungry when visiting Delavan, either. Also downtown, Boxed and Burlap is a creative spot that is a coffeehouse, an art studio, and a speakeasy all rolled into one. As one couple's labor of love, their mission is to feed the soul with coffee, creative spaces, and community, and their ethos is characteristic of many of Delavan's businesses: small, family owned, and artisanal. Boxed and Burlap is a great place to start your day; it serves coffees, pastries, breakfast, and lunch.
More in Delavan's food and beverage department: Good Oak Farmstead has a five-acre farm where they grow produce and make their own artisanal bread, cookies, jam, and jellies. They sell by appointment only, so make sure to contact them in advance. In the same vein, Lake Geneva Cannery makes their own pickles, sauces, and jams, and you can shop in-store or schedule a curbside pickup. The only winery in Delavan, Staller Estate Winery is yet another family-owned labor of love. The owners, Wendy and Joe Staller, are passionate about their craft and offer several ways to experience wine on the property, from simple wine flights and wine and chocolate pairings to exquisite barrel cellar experiences, in which they pair their wines with truffles and charcuterie.
Don't sleep on these unique Delavan experiences
Any visitor to Delavan will come across the Walldog murals, whether they're walking around on their own or are participating in one of the town's fun-filled scavenger hunts. Around 20 vibrant murals located throughout town collectively paint a picture of Delavan's past and present. In 2015, a group of Walldog artists from across the country came together to create these murals, which highlight the town's circus roots as well as famous architects who designed homes in the area (like Frank Lloyd Wright) and popular activities on Lake Delavan.
Another not-to-miss experience in the area is the Lake Geneva Shore Path, a 22-mile public footpath lined with historic mansions that circles this lake, giving visitors ample chances to admire (maybe even covet) some of the luxurious estates. While it would be impressive to attempt the entire path in one day, it would be quite ambitious. Instead, choose a section to focus on. An easy starting point is the Lake Geneva Public Library. From there, you can go a mile in either direction along smooth sections of the path, perfect for families or those with mobility limitations. Property owners are responsible for maintaining the path that runs through their property, giving each section of the trail a unique flavor — though some are more rugged than others.
Come fall, the colorful foliage is in full effect around Delavan. Whether you take a little road trip to enjoy Wisconsin's fall colors — for example on Snake Road, near Lake Geneva — or you simply stay in Delavan, there are plenty of ways to experience the seasonal beauty. In Community Park, you can wander the 15-acre lakefront park and admire the changing leaves on foot. Alternatively, you can hop on the Lake Lawn Queen, a two-level, 76-foot-long boat, for a lovely Fall Colors Tour around Delavan Lake, which features panoramic views of the crimson, gold, and amber leaves shining on the shoreline.