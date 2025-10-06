Nestled Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Lakeside Haven With Antique Shops, Eclectic Dining, And Murals

If lakeside charm coupled with small-town vibes sounds like your perfect match, then Delavan, Wisconsin is a great spot to keep on your radar, with its wide range of antique shops, eateries, art, and nature activities to enjoy. An hour from either Milwaukee or Madison, Delavan also has an interesting place in American history that you might find surprising.

A unique claim to fame for the city is that it has roots in the circus world. In the mid- to late-1800s, Delavan was dubbed the capital of the American circus, as its verdant pastures and clean water provided the perfect place for horses and other circus animals to rest when on tour with traveling shows. Eventually, hundreds of clowns, circus performers, and animals from over 25 different circus groups would spend their winters in Delavan. Then in 1871, P. T. Barnum's "Greatest Show on Earth" was founded in Delavan and eventually acquired by another Wisconsin-based show, none other than the Ringling Bros. Circus. The sprawling site in Delavan where circus teams would hunker down in the winter would ultimately become the chic and award-winning Lake Lawn Resort, which now serves as a base for water sports on Lake Delavan.

Circus roots aside, Delavan is an ideal spot for lake aficionados. Its nearly 2,000-acre namesake lake is only minutes from its downtown, which is also just 20 minutes from Como Lake and the more famous Lake Geneva. Delavan is also located just under an hour from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), the closest international airport. If you start there, you can make a stop at Milwaukee's German-inspired brewery on your way to Delavan.