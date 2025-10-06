This Wildly Underrated Isle In The Florida Keys Is An Idyllic Spot For Snorkeling And Wildlife Watching

The Florida Keys might actually be the worst-kept secret in travel. An idyllic chain of 1,700 islands extending southwest from the Sunshine State's southern tip, and boasting North America's only coral reef system, it now pulls in more than five million visitors every year. With so many people chasing their own piece of paradise here, and dreamy spots like the secluded Mud Keys and the famous road trip destination of Islamorada competing for your attention, it can be difficult to work out where to go. Those looking to get off the beaten track in this heavenly archipelago should, however, prioritize Bush Key — a small, undeveloped island in Dry Tortugas National Park — and its surrounding area.

Although only 16 acres across, the massive potential for snorkeling and wildlife watching on the isle belies its tiny size. Home to birds not found anywhere else in the continental United States, Bush Key is — for conservation purposes — only open to visitors from late fall through to early winter. Time your visit accordingly, and you'll be rewarded with a soul-soothing connection to the natural world in an unforgettable environment. Bring your snorkel, bring your binoculars, and bring your long-lens camera to this place. You'll be needing them all.

Before telling you more about what makes Bush Key a must-visit, it's worth pointing out that it's not the easiest location to reach. This is a big part of what makes it so special, of course, but do keep in mind that it's located in a very remote pocket of the state. Feeling intrepid? Your only means of reaching Dry Tortugas National Park is by boat or seaplane. From Garden Key, site of the historic Fort Jefferson, you can sometimes access Bush Key via a land bridge. At other times, it's reachable only with the help of a kayak or canoe. Whatever the method of the approach, adventurous types are bound to love the journey.